New Warzone Urzikstan map

The Urzikstan map was added to Warzone during the first season of Modern Warfare 3 on 6th December 2023.

Urzikstan has 11 major points-of-interest, 27 additional large-scale points of interest, and introduces new traversal methods to Warzone like horizontal ziplines and a drivable train.

For quick reference, we've got a picture of the Urzikstan map in Warzone below, and more details further down if you'd like to know more about Warzone's newest map.

Warzone Urzikstan map

Here's a picture of the Urzikstan map in Warzone:

Urzikstan is the newest map added to Warzone, and in-game is located in Western Asia on the border of the Republic of Adal (where the Al Mazrah map is). It's described as a "metropolis on the eastern border of the Black Sea".

The region is in disarray after being freed from a dictator's control, and is under threat from two factions that have been increased by the dictator's remaining soldiers (who are eager to get revenge after previously being defeated.) The Allegiance and ultra nationalist forces under the command of Viktor Zakhaev are who you've been sent in to stop.

All Warzone Urzikstan POI's

Urzikstan has a total of 11 major POI's in the Warzone mode for you to visit, fight in, explore, and set up traps. Each POI has its own unique qualities that can be utilised to give you the upper hand in a fierce firefight.

Here's a list and pictures of all 11 Urzikstan POI's in Warzone:

Urzikstan Cargo

Stacked containers create an environment that forces close quarters combat.

Levin Resort

The resort hosts vantage points from multiple different angles.

Popov Power

Industrial buildings and cooling towers provide perfect ambush locations.

Zaravan City

The skyscrapers in this area are connected by ziplines that you can use to move across at high speeds to catch enemies off guard. If you opt for ground combat and have a vehicle, there's a freeway here that makes for an easy get away.

Zaravan Suburbs

Don't want to risk crossing a narrow bridge? Head here to find an alternate way to get into Zaravan City.

Orlov Military Base

Multiple barricades create areas easy to us a defensive strategy.

Seaport District

Large buildings give good vantage points or use the surrounding water to discretely get to a new position.

Shahin Manor

Far from the city stands a beautiful manor building that has marble floors, dual staircases, and plenty of room for engaging in close quarters combat.

Old Town

Multiple old and broken buildings create ambush-worthy environments, vantage points and places to hide to grab a breath.

Low Town

Don't let looks deceive you, this part of the map will witness several squads trying to get from one part of the map to the other. If you need a kill, go her, if you want to live, avoid here.

Hadiqa Farms

These fields are almost completely baren of any cover, proceed with caution across here.

On top of this, there are 27 additional large-scale POIs that will appear on your compass with even more small areas to explore as you battle to survive.

Call of Duty Warzone New Map Features

As well as the new POIs to explore, there are also a couple of new ways to get around Urzikstan. The first one being horizontal and vertical ziplines.

Ziplines

The ziplines are designed to make it easier to traverse tricky terrain such as the high-up skyscrapers in Zaravan City. Just remember to watch your back, you could zip straight into trouble.

Drivable Train

If ziplines aren't your speed, then how about a drivable train? Yes, the first ever mobile POI in Warzone was added with the new Urzikstan map at the beginning of Modern Warfare 3's Season 1.

The train itself has both forward and backwards controls, as well as these features:

Buy Station.

UAV Tower.

Horn.

Ammunition Depot.

Guaranteed Legendary Supply Crate.

Handbrake in rear carriage.

This POI is bound to be a popular spot, so be ready for a fight if you decide to get on board!

Coyote Vehicle

A brand new vehicle called the Coyote is available on the Urikstan Warzone map. The lightly-armoured off-road vehicle is equipped with a Mounter Machine gun and has been designed to navigate a deserted landscape with ease.

However, it is open-air, which can make you a moving target for talented snipers.

Additional Warzone Maps

For the first 48 hours of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1, areas from two popular maps will be added to Warzone as part of a limited-time mode called Urzikstan Resurgence:

Ashika Island.

Vondel.

