If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Warzone Urzikstan map

Where we dropping?

call of duty warzone Urzikstan map zaravan city
Image credit: Activision
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Additional contributions by Jessica Orr
Published on

The Urzikstan map was added to Warzone during the first season of Modern Warfare 3 on 6th December 2023.

Urzikstan has 11 major points-of-interest, 27 additional large-scale points of interest, and introduces new traversal methods to Warzone like horizontal ziplines and a drivable train.

For quick reference, we've got a picture of the Urzikstan map in Warzone below, and more details further down if you'd like to know more about Warzone's newest map.

On this page:

Campaign Trailer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.Watch on YouTube

Warzone Urzikstan map

Here's a picture of the Urzikstan map in Warzone:

urzikstan map for call of duty warzone showing all of the points of interest
Image credit: Activision

Urzikstan is the newest map added to Warzone, and in-game is located in Western Asia on the border of the Republic of Adal (where the Al Mazrah map is). It's described as a "metropolis on the eastern border of the Black Sea".

The region is in disarray after being freed from a dictator's control, and is under threat from two factions that have been increased by the dictator's remaining soldiers (who are eager to get revenge after previously being defeated.) The Allegiance and ultra nationalist forces under the command of Viktor Zakhaev are who you've been sent in to stop.

All Warzone Urzikstan POI's

Urzikstan has a total of 11 major POI's in the Warzone mode for you to visit, fight in, explore, and set up traps. Each POI has its own unique qualities that can be utilised to give you the upper hand in a fierce firefight.

Here's a list and pictures of all 11 Urzikstan POI's in Warzone:

Urzikstan Cargo

Stacked containers create an environment that forces close quarters combat.

drone view of the urzikstan point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Levin Resort

The resort hosts vantage points from multiple different angles.

drone view of the levin resort point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Popov Power

Industrial buildings and cooling towers provide perfect ambush locations.

drone view of the popov power point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Zaravan City

The skyscrapers in this area are connected by ziplines that you can use to move across at high speeds to catch enemies off guard. If you opt for ground combat and have a vehicle, there's a freeway here that makes for an easy get away.

drone view of the zaravan city point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Zaravan Suburbs

Don't want to risk crossing a narrow bridge? Head here to find an alternate way to get into Zaravan City.

drone view of the zaravan suburbs point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Orlov Military Base

Multiple barricades create areas easy to us a defensive strategy.

drone view of the orlov military base point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Seaport District

Large buildings give good vantage points or use the surrounding water to discretely get to a new position.

drone view of the seaport district point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Shahin Manor

Far from the city stands a beautiful manor building that has marble floors, dual staircases, and plenty of room for engaging in close quarters combat.

drone view of the shahin manor point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Old Town

Multiple old and broken buildings create ambush-worthy environments, vantage points and places to hide to grab a breath.

drone view of the old town point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Low Town

Don't let looks deceive you, this part of the map will witness several squads trying to get from one part of the map to the other. If you need a kill, go her, if you want to live, avoid here.

drone view of the low town point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Hadiqa Farms

These fields are almost completely baren of any cover, proceed with caution across here.

drone view of the hadiqa farms point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

On top of this, there are 27 additional large-scale POIs that will appear on your compass with even more small areas to explore as you battle to survive.

drone view of the burger town point of interest on the urzikstan warzone map
Image credit: Activision

Call of Duty Warzone New Map Features

As well as the new POIs to explore, there are also a couple of new ways to get around Urzikstan. The first one being horizontal and vertical ziplines.

Ziplines

The ziplines are designed to make it easier to traverse tricky terrain such as the high-up skyscrapers in Zaravan City. Just remember to watch your back, you could zip straight into trouble.

call of duty warzone urzikstan ziplines promo art of character using zipline from sky
Image credit: Activision.

Drivable Train

If ziplines aren't your speed, then how about a drivable train? Yes, the first ever mobile POI in Warzone was added with the new Urzikstan map at the beginning of Modern Warfare 3's Season 1.

The train itself has both forward and backwards controls, as well as these features:

  • Buy Station.
  • UAV Tower.
  • Horn.
  • Ammunition Depot.
  • Guaranteed Legendary Supply Crate.
  • Handbrake in rear carriage.

This POI is bound to be a popular spot, so be ready for a fight if you decide to get on board!

call of duty warzone urzikstan train poi promo art of yellow train with soldiers on it being followed by a helicopter.
Image credit: Activision.

Coyote Vehicle

A brand new vehicle called the Coyote is available on the Urikstan Warzone map. The lightly-armoured off-road vehicle is equipped with a Mounter Machine gun and has been designed to navigate a deserted landscape with ease.

However, it is open-air, which can make you a moving target for talented snipers.

call of duty warzone urzikstan, the new coyote off road vehicle is being followed along train tracks by a helicopter.
Image credit: Activision.

Additional Warzone Maps

For the first 48 hours of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1, areas from two popular maps will be added to Warzone as part of a limited-time mode called Urzikstan Resurgence:

  • Ashika Island.
  • Vondel.
call of duty warzone 2023, four players holding their guns up ready to fight.
Image credit: Activision.

If you want to prepare for Urzikstan, check out our pages on the best loadouts, Mastery Camos, and how to get and use Double XP Tokens.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Activision Infinity Ward PC PS4 PS5 Shooter Xbox Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments