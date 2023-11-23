All Modern Warfare 3 Mastery Camos listed, including how to get the Multiplayer and Zombies Mastery Camos

Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3, also known as Completionist Camos, are a way of both decorating your chosen weapon and showing off your skills.

Every gun in Modern Warfare 3 has two sets of Mastery Camos for you to unlock - one for Multiplayer and one for Zombies. To earn a weapon’s Mastery Camo, you need to complete a set of challenges that grow more difficult as you rise through the Mastery Camo ranks.

The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Camos have also been carried forward, so, if you’ve previously unlocked one, you can use it straight away and you’re still able to earn them if you haven’t.

Below you’ll learn how to unlock all of the Multiplayer Mastery Camos and Zombies Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3, as well as everything you need to know about the Base Camos released at the game’s launch.

How to unlock Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3 There are 16 Mastery Camos to collect in Modern Warfare 3 at launch, also known as Completionist Camos. This number includes the 12 new Mastery Camos introduced in Modern Warfare 3, alongside the four carried over from Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer. Mastery Camos are divided into four sets of four, with each one being assigned to either the Multiplayer or Zombies mode for Modern Warfare 3 or 2 depending on where the gun you’re using originates from. While, as mentioned, the Mastery Camos for Multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2 have been carried over, the Zombies Mastery Camos for the guns from this game are a new addition. From left to right, the MW3 Zombies Mastery Camos: Golden Enigma, Zircon Scale, Serpentinite and Borealis. | Image credit: Activision Within these sets, the four Camos are then organised by the difficulty of the challenges required to unlock them. In Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer, for example, you begin with the Gilded Mastery Camo before working towards the Forged Camo, followed by the Priceless Camo and ending with the Interstellar Camo. This means you can’t unlock the Forged Camo for the MCW before you’ve unlocked the Gilded Camo, which, in turn, first requires you to have unlocked all of the Base Camos for this gun. Image credit: Activision Some Mastery Camos require you to meet a number of other criteria alongside this before they can be unlocked, such as a challenge for the specific gun you’re using. Once you’ve unlocked a Mastery Camo, you can complete a further challenge to gain Weapon Mastery. Doing so will earn you the Emblem and Calling Card for that Camo and, if you complete all of the Mastery Challenges, you’ll receive a Completionist Charm. If you’d like to know the unlock requirements for each Mastery Camo, along with the associated Emblem and Calling Card, read further along in this guide. Image credit: Activision It’s important to note that the four returning Mastery Camos from Modern Warfare 2 have the same unlock criteria as they did in that game. This means, if you’re a returning player, you won’t lose any progress to unlocking these Camos and their Mastery rewards. Any of the Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion Mastery Camos you’ve previously earned in Modern Warfare 2 will also carry forward into Modern Warfare 3, which means you don’t have to put the work into unlocking them again. From left to right, the Carry Forward MW2 Mastery Camos: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. | Image credit: Activision Finally, it’s important to note that Mastery Camos from Modern Warfare 3 can only be placed on weapons originating from that game, with the same rule applying to Modern Warfare 2 weaponry. This means, for example, you can’t use the Gold Camo on a Sidewinder battle rifle as that is a Modern Warfare 3 gun and the Mastery Camo is from Modern Warfare 2.

All Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Mastery Camos and challenges listed Below you’ll learn how to unlock all of the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Mastery Camos. Remember, these Mastery Camos can only be applied to guns from Modern Warfare 3. Gilded Camo The Gilded Camo challenges are: Complete all Base Camo Challenges for the weapon.

Complete the Gilded Camo Challenge for the specific weapon. (Get 3 operator kills with 1 magazine 10 times with the FR 5.56, for example.) To unlock the Gilded Emblem and Calling Card, you must get 100 Operator Kills while using the Gilded Camo. Image credit: Activision Forged Camo The Forged Camo challenges are: Complete the Gilded Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.

Complete all of the additional Gilded Camo challenges for weapons in the same category. (If you want to unlock the Forged Camo for the Rival 9, you must first earn all of the Gilded Camos for the other submachine guns.)

Complete the Forged Camo Challenge for the specific weapon. (Get 20 operator 1 burst kills with the FR 5.56, for example.) To earn the Forged Emblem and Calling Card, you must first get Gilded Mastery. After doing so, you must achieve 200 Operator Kills when using the Forged Camo. Image credit: Activision Priceless Camo The Priceless Camo challenges are: Complete the Forged Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.

Complete 36 Forged Camo Challenges for MW3 weapons in total.

Complete the Priceless Camo Challenge for the specific weapon. (Get 15 operator headshot kills with a Magnification Scope with the FR 5.56, for example.) For the Priceless Emblem and Calling Card, you must first achieve Forged Mastery. With this done, you must now get 300 Operator Kills while using the Priceless Camo. Image credit: Activision Interstellar Camo While there’s only one Interstellar Camo challenge, it may take a while for you to complete: Complete 36 Priceless Camo Challenge for MW3 weapons in total. If you want the Interstellar Emblem and Calling Card, you must first get Priceless Mastery. After having done so, you must get 400 Operator Kills while using the Interstellar Camo. Completing all of the Mastery Challenge will earn you the Completionist Charm. Image credit: Activision

All Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Mastery Camos and challenges listed Here’s how to unlock all of the Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3. Remember, these Mastery Camos can only be applied to guns originating from Modern Warfare 2. These Mastery Camos have also been carried forward from Modern Warfare 2, so, if you’ve previously unlocked any of the below, they will automatically be unlocked in Modern Warfare 3. The related unlocking challenges will also be the same as in Modern Warfare 2. Gold Camo The Gold Camo challenges are: Complete all four Base Camo Challenges for a specific weapon.

Complete the Gold Camo Challenge for that specific weapon. (Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the M13B, for example.) To unlock the Gold Emblem and Calling Card, you must get 100 Kills while using the Gold Camo. Image credit: Activision Platinum Camo The Platinum Camo challenges are: Complete the Gold Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.

Complete all of the additional Gold Camo Challenges for the weapons in the same category. (If you want to unlock the Platinum Camo for the SP-X 80, for example, you must first earn the Gold Camo for the other sniper rifles.)

Complete the Platinum Camo Challenge for that specific weapon. (Get 25 longshot kills with the M13B, for example.) To earn the Platinum Emblem and Calling Card, you must first achieve Gold Mastery before getting 200 kills using the Platinum Mastery Camo. Image credit: Activision Polyatomic Camo The Polyatomic Camo challenges are: Complete the Platinum Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.

Unlock a total of 51 Platinum Camo challenges for Modern Warfare 2 weapons.

Complete the Polyatomic Camo Challenge for that specific weapon. (Get 15 headshot kills with the M13B, for example.) For the Polyatomic Emblem and Calling Card, you must first complete Platinum Mastery, then get 300 kills while using the Polyatomic Camo. Image credit: Activision Orion Camo There’s only one challenge for the Orion Camo, but may still take you a while to complete: Complete a total of 51 Polyatomic Camo challenges for Modern Warfare 2 weapons. To unlock the Orion Emblem and Calling Card, you must first obtain Polyatomic Mastery before getting 400 kills using the Orion Camo. Completing all of the Mastery Challenges will earn you the Completionist Charm. Image credit: Activision

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery Camos and challenges listed Here you’ll find out how to unlock all of the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery Camos. Remember, these Zombies Mastery Camos are for Modern Warfare 3 guns only. Golden Enigma Camo The Golden Enigma Camo challenges are: Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenges for a specific weapon.

Complete the Golden Enigma Camo Challenge for that weapon. (In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully extract with the MCW in a single deployment, for example.) To get the Golden Enigma Emblem and Calling Card, you must get 300 kills using the Golden Enigma Camo in Zombies. Image credit: Activision Zircon Scale Camo The Zircon Scale Camo challenges are: Complete the Golden Enigma Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.

Complete all of the additional Golden Enigma Camo challenges for the weapons in the same category. (If you’d like the Zircon Scale Camo for the Haymaker, then you must first unlock the Golden Enigma Camo for the other shotguns.)

Complete the Zircon Scale Camo Challenge for that weapon. (In Zombies, get 300 kills with the MCW while it’s Pack-A-Punched, for example.) For the Zircon Scale Emblem and Calling Card, you’ll first have to complete the Golden Enigma Mastery challenge. After this it’s time to get 600 kills using the Zircon Scale Camo in Zombie. Image credit: Activision Serpentinite Camo The Serpentinite Camo challenges are: Complete the Zircon Scale Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.

Complete 36 Zircon Scale Camo Challenges in total for MW3 weapons.

Complete the Serpentinite Camo Challenge for that weapon. (In Zombies, get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills with the MCW, for example.) To add the Serpentinite Emblem and Calling Card to your collection, you’ll have to first ensure you’ve completed the Zicron Scale Mastery challenge. With this achieved, you now have to get 900 kills using the Serpentinite Camo in Zombies. Image credit: Activision Borealis Camo There may only be one Borealis Camo challenge to complete, but it may still take you a good amount of time to complete: Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo challenges in total for MW3 weapons. To get the Borealis Emblem and Calling Card, you must first complete the Serpentinite Mastery challenge. After doing so, you have to get 1,200 kills using the Borealis Camo in Zombies. Once you’ve completed all of the Mastery Challenges, you’ll receive the Completionist Charm. Image credit: Activision

All Modern Warfare 2 Zombies Mastery Camos and challenges listed Below you’ll learn how to unlock all of the Modern Warfare 2 Zombies Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3. Remember, these Zombies Mastery Camos can only be used on Modern Warfare 2 guns. Golden Ivory Camo The Golden Ivory Camo challenges are: Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.

Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge for that weapon. (In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M13B in a single deployment, for example.) For the Golden Ivory Emblem and Calling Card, you must get 300 kills when using the Golden Ivory Camo in Zombies. Image credit: Activision Spinel Husk Camo The Spinel Husk Camo challenges are: Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.

Complete all of the additional Golden Ivory Camo Challenge for the weapons in the same category. (If you want to unlock this Spinel Husk Camo for the Lachmann-762, you must first earn the Golden Ivory Camo for the other battle rifles.)

Complete the Spinel Husk Camo Challenge for the specific weapon. (In Zombies, get 300 kills with the M13B while it’s Pack-A-Punched, for example.) To earn the Spinel Husk Emblem and Calling Card, you have to first complete the Golden Ivory Mastery Challenge. Next, get 600 kills while using the Spinel Husk Camo in Zombies. Image credit: Activision Arachnida Camo The Arachnida Camo challenges are: Complete the Spinel Husk Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.

Complete 51 Spinel Husk Camo Challenges in total for MW2 weapons.

Complete the Arachnida Camo Challenge for that specific weapon. (In Zombies, get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills with the M13B, for example.) To unlock the Arachnida Emblem and Calling Card, you’ll have to first complete the Spinel Husk Mastery Challenge. Once done, it’s time to get 900 kills while using the Arachnida Camo in Zombies. Image credit: Activision Bioluminescent Camo The Bioluminescent Camo challenge is: Complete 51 Arachnida Camo Challenge in total for MW2 weapons. For the Bioluminescent Emblem and Calling Card, you must complete the Arachnida Master Challenge. After doing so, you need to achieve 1,200 kills using the Bioluminescent Camo in Zombies. Finally, the Completionist Camo is earned by completing all of the Mastery Challenges. Image credit: Activision