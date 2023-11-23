All Modern Warfare 3 Mastery Camos listed, including how to get the Multiplayer and Zombies Mastery Camos
How to unlock every Modern Warfare 3 Mastery Camo.
Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3, also known as Completionist Camos, are a way of both decorating your chosen weapon and showing off your skills.
Every gun in Modern Warfare 3 has two sets of Mastery Camos for you to unlock - one for Multiplayer and one for Zombies. To earn a weapon’s Mastery Camo, you need to complete a set of challenges that grow more difficult as you rise through the Mastery Camo ranks.
The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Camos have also been carried forward, so, if you’ve previously unlocked one, you can use it straight away and you’re still able to earn them if you haven’t.
Below you’ll learn how to unlock all of the Multiplayer Mastery Camos and Zombies Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3, as well as everything you need to know about the Base Camos released at the game’s launch.
How to unlock Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3
There are 16 Mastery Camos to collect in Modern Warfare 3 at launch, also known as Completionist Camos. This number includes the 12 new Mastery Camos introduced in Modern Warfare 3, alongside the four carried over from Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer.
Mastery Camos are divided into four sets of four, with each one being assigned to either the Multiplayer or Zombies mode for Modern Warfare 3 or 2 depending on where the gun you’re using originates from. While, as mentioned, the Mastery Camos for Multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2 have been carried over, the Zombies Mastery Camos for the guns from this game are a new addition.
Within these sets, the four Camos are then organised by the difficulty of the challenges required to unlock them.
In Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer, for example, you begin with the Gilded Mastery Camo before working towards the Forged Camo, followed by the Priceless Camo and ending with the Interstellar Camo. This means you can’t unlock the Forged Camo for the MCW before you’ve unlocked the Gilded Camo, which, in turn, first requires you to have unlocked all of the Base Camos for this gun.
Some Mastery Camos require you to meet a number of other criteria alongside this before they can be unlocked, such as a challenge for the specific gun you’re using.
Once you’ve unlocked a Mastery Camo, you can complete a further challenge to gain Weapon Mastery. Doing so will earn you the Emblem and Calling Card for that Camo and, if you complete all of the Mastery Challenges, you’ll receive a Completionist Charm.
If you’d like to know the unlock requirements for each Mastery Camo, along with the associated Emblem and Calling Card, read further along in this guide.
It’s important to note that the four returning Mastery Camos from Modern Warfare 2 have the same unlock criteria as they did in that game. This means, if you’re a returning player, you won’t lose any progress to unlocking these Camos and their Mastery rewards.
Any of the Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion Mastery Camos you’ve previously earned in Modern Warfare 2 will also carry forward into Modern Warfare 3, which means you don’t have to put the work into unlocking them again.
Finally, it’s important to note that Mastery Camos from Modern Warfare 3 can only be placed on weapons originating from that game, with the same rule applying to Modern Warfare 2 weaponry. This means, for example, you can’t use the Gold Camo on a Sidewinder battle rifle as that is a Modern Warfare 3 gun and the Mastery Camo is from Modern Warfare 2.
All Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Mastery Camos and challenges listed
Below you’ll learn how to unlock all of the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Mastery Camos. Remember, these Mastery Camos can only be applied to guns from Modern Warfare 3.
Gilded Camo
The Gilded Camo challenges are:
- Complete all Base Camo Challenges for the weapon.
- Complete the Gilded Camo Challenge for the specific weapon. (Get 3 operator kills with 1 magazine 10 times with the FR 5.56, for example.)
To unlock the Gilded Emblem and Calling Card, you must get 100 Operator Kills while using the Gilded Camo.
Forged Camo
The Forged Camo challenges are:
- Complete the Gilded Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.
- Complete all of the additional Gilded Camo challenges for weapons in the same category. (If you want to unlock the Forged Camo for the Rival 9, you must first earn all of the Gilded Camos for the other submachine guns.)
- Complete the Forged Camo Challenge for the specific weapon. (Get 20 operator 1 burst kills with the FR 5.56, for example.)
To earn the Forged Emblem and Calling Card, you must first get Gilded Mastery. After doing so, you must achieve 200 Operator Kills when using the Forged Camo.
Priceless Camo
The Priceless Camo challenges are:
- Complete the Forged Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.
- Complete 36 Forged Camo Challenges for MW3 weapons in total.
- Complete the Priceless Camo Challenge for the specific weapon. (Get 15 operator headshot kills with a Magnification Scope with the FR 5.56, for example.)
For the Priceless Emblem and Calling Card, you must first achieve Forged Mastery. With this done, you must now get 300 Operator Kills while using the Priceless Camo.
Interstellar Camo
While there’s only one Interstellar Camo challenge, it may take a while for you to complete:
- Complete 36 Priceless Camo Challenge for MW3 weapons in total.
If you want the Interstellar Emblem and Calling Card, you must first get Priceless Mastery. After having done so, you must get 400 Operator Kills while using the Interstellar Camo.
Completing all of the Mastery Challenge will earn you the Completionist Charm.
All Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Mastery Camos and challenges listed
Here’s how to unlock all of the Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3. Remember, these Mastery Camos can only be applied to guns originating from Modern Warfare 2.
These Mastery Camos have also been carried forward from Modern Warfare 2, so, if you’ve previously unlocked any of the below, they will automatically be unlocked in Modern Warfare 3. The related unlocking challenges will also be the same as in Modern Warfare 2.
Gold Camo
The Gold Camo challenges are:
- Complete all four Base Camo Challenges for a specific weapon.
- Complete the Gold Camo Challenge for that specific weapon. (Get 3 kills without dying 10 times with the M13B, for example.)
To unlock the Gold Emblem and Calling Card, you must get 100 Kills while using the Gold Camo.
Platinum Camo
The Platinum Camo challenges are:
- Complete the Gold Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.
- Complete all of the additional Gold Camo Challenges for the weapons in the same category. (If you want to unlock the Platinum Camo for the SP-X 80, for example, you must first earn the Gold Camo for the other sniper rifles.)
- Complete the Platinum Camo Challenge for that specific weapon. (Get 25 longshot kills with the M13B, for example.)
To earn the Platinum Emblem and Calling Card, you must first achieve Gold Mastery before getting 200 kills using the Platinum Mastery Camo.
Polyatomic Camo
The Polyatomic Camo challenges are:
- Complete the Platinum Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.
- Unlock a total of 51 Platinum Camo challenges for Modern Warfare 2 weapons.
- Complete the Polyatomic Camo Challenge for that specific weapon. (Get 15 headshot kills with the M13B, for example.)
For the Polyatomic Emblem and Calling Card, you must first complete Platinum Mastery, then get 300 kills while using the Polyatomic Camo.
Orion Camo
There’s only one challenge for the Orion Camo, but may still take you a while to complete:
- Complete a total of 51 Polyatomic Camo challenges for Modern Warfare 2 weapons.
To unlock the Orion Emblem and Calling Card, you must first obtain Polyatomic Mastery before getting 400 kills using the Orion Camo.
Completing all of the Mastery Challenges will earn you the Completionist Charm.
All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery Camos and challenges listed
Here you’ll find out how to unlock all of the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery Camos. Remember, these Zombies Mastery Camos are for Modern Warfare 3 guns only.
Golden Enigma Camo
The Golden Enigma Camo challenges are:
- Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenges for a specific weapon.
- Complete the Golden Enigma Camo Challenge for that weapon. (In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully extract with the MCW in a single deployment, for example.)
To get the Golden Enigma Emblem and Calling Card, you must get 300 kills using the Golden Enigma Camo in Zombies.
Zircon Scale Camo
The Zircon Scale Camo challenges are:
- Complete the Golden Enigma Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.
- Complete all of the additional Golden Enigma Camo challenges for the weapons in the same category. (If you’d like the Zircon Scale Camo for the Haymaker, then you must first unlock the Golden Enigma Camo for the other shotguns.)
- Complete the Zircon Scale Camo Challenge for that weapon. (In Zombies, get 300 kills with the MCW while it’s Pack-A-Punched, for example.)
For the Zircon Scale Emblem and Calling Card, you’ll first have to complete the Golden Enigma Mastery challenge. After this it’s time to get 600 kills using the Zircon Scale Camo in Zombie.
Serpentinite Camo
The Serpentinite Camo challenges are:
- Complete the Zircon Scale Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.
- Complete 36 Zircon Scale Camo Challenges in total for MW3 weapons.
- Complete the Serpentinite Camo Challenge for that weapon. (In Zombies, get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills with the MCW, for example.)
To add the Serpentinite Emblem and Calling Card to your collection, you’ll have to first ensure you’ve completed the Zicron Scale Mastery challenge. With this achieved, you now have to get 900 kills using the Serpentinite Camo in Zombies.
Borealis Camo
There may only be one Borealis Camo challenge to complete, but it may still take you a good amount of time to complete:
- Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo challenges in total for MW3 weapons.
To get the Borealis Emblem and Calling Card, you must first complete the Serpentinite Mastery challenge. After doing so, you have to get 1,200 kills using the Borealis Camo in Zombies.
Once you’ve completed all of the Mastery Challenges, you’ll receive the Completionist Charm.
All Modern Warfare 2 Zombies Mastery Camos and challenges listed
Below you’ll learn how to unlock all of the Modern Warfare 2 Zombies Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3. Remember, these Zombies Mastery Camos can only be used on Modern Warfare 2 guns.
Golden Ivory Camo
The Golden Ivory Camo challenges are:
- Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.
- Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge for that weapon. (In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M13B in a single deployment, for example.)
For the Golden Ivory Emblem and Calling Card, you must get 300 kills when using the Golden Ivory Camo in Zombies.
Spinel Husk Camo
The Spinel Husk Camo challenges are:
- Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.
- Complete all of the additional Golden Ivory Camo Challenge for the weapons in the same category. (If you want to unlock this Spinel Husk Camo for the Lachmann-762, you must first earn the Golden Ivory Camo for the other battle rifles.)
- Complete the Spinel Husk Camo Challenge for the specific weapon. (In Zombies, get 300 kills with the M13B while it’s Pack-A-Punched, for example.)
To earn the Spinel Husk Emblem and Calling Card, you have to first complete the Golden Ivory Mastery Challenge. Next, get 600 kills while using the Spinel Husk Camo in Zombies.
Arachnida Camo
The Arachnida Camo challenges are:
- Complete the Spinel Husk Camo Challenge for a specific weapon.
- Complete 51 Spinel Husk Camo Challenges in total for MW2 weapons.
- Complete the Arachnida Camo Challenge for that specific weapon. (In Zombies, get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills with the M13B, for example.)
To unlock the Arachnida Emblem and Calling Card, you’ll have to first complete the Spinel Husk Mastery Challenge. Once done, it’s time to get 900 kills while using the Arachnida Camo in Zombies.
Bioluminescent Camo
The Bioluminescent Camo challenge is:
- Complete 51 Arachnida Camo Challenge in total for MW2 weapons.
For the Bioluminescent Emblem and Calling Card, you must complete the Arachnida Master Challenge. After doing so, you need to achieve 1,200 kills using the Bioluminescent Camo in Zombies.
Finally, the Completionist Camo is earned by completing all of the Mastery Challenges.
Base Camos in Modern Warfare 3 explained
There are 32 Base Camo sets in Modern Warfare 3 at launch, which includes 18 new Base Camos for the Modern Warfare 3 weapons and 14 returning sets from Modern Warfare 2.
The above total excludes any event or special Camo, including the ones which will be released throughout Modern Warfare 3’s life cycle such as the Camos earned by completing Weekly Challenges, for example.
These Base Camos can be applied to any weapon in Modern Warfare 3 - no matter which game either the weapon or the Camo itself originates from. Matters are different, however, for the Mastery Camos and you can learn more about this in their dedicated section above. Remember - you need to have unlocked the weapon first before you can unlock any Camos for it.
The new Base Camos released at launch are unlocked by completing challenges using Modern Warfare 3 in both Multiplayer and Zombies, with these challenges being unique for each weapon category. This means that the challenges you face for the sniper rifle Base Camos will be different to those for the shotgun Base Camos.
For Modern Warfare 3 primary weapons and handguns, there are four Base Camo related challenges for both Multiplayer and Zombies, meaning you can earn a total of eight new Base Camos for these weapons. There’s only one Base challenge in Multiplayer and Zombies for both the new launchers and melee weapons of Modern Warfare 3, which means these weapons have two new Base Camos.
When it comes to the Modern Warfare 2 Base Camos, any which you’ve previously unlocked in MW2 will be carried over into MW3. Don’t worry if you haven’t played Modern Warfare 2 or didn’t earn all of the Base Camos, because you can still unlock them by completing challenges. The challenges themselves have also been carried over from Modern Warfare 2.
Meanwhile, Zombies brings new Base Camos for all of the Modern Warfare 2 weapons, doubling the amount of camos for each one to bring them in line with what’s available for the Modern Warfare 3 weaponry.
Below you’ll find the confirmed 18 new Base Camo sets which arrived at Modern Warfare 3 launch:
- Blur
- Bold
- Butterfly
- Glitch Milspec
- Glittery Flats
- Graphical
- High Contrast
- Neapolitan
- Perfect Symmetry
- Poison Frogs
- Psychedelics
- Puzzle
- Retro
- Skeletal
- Topographic
- Two Tone Brushtrokes
- Under the Microscope
- Wavelength
Here are the confirmed 14 returning Modern Warfare 2 Base Camo sets:
- Classic
- Cliffside
- Digital
- Dragon
- Foliage
- Fun
- Geometric
- Reptile
- Skulls
- Solid Colours
- Spray Paint
- Stripes
- Tiger
- Woodland
Good luck earning all of the Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3!