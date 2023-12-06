If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to fix 'reset your rank and unlocks to continue' error in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

The error message is an error, of course.

Image credit: Activision
The 'reset your rank and unlocks to continue' error message can look a little troubling if you're just looking to jump into the new Urzikstan map in Warzone or partake in all of the new modes added to Modern Warfare 3's Season 1.

Don't panic about losing all of your progress, as the error message itself is a bit misleading and it looks like you can just press 'Yes', but if you want more details we've explained how to fix the 'reset your rank and unlocks to continue' error in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 quickly below.

How to fix 'reset your rank and unlocks to continue' error in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

It looks like you can just press 'Yes' to continue as normal, as we've not seen any reports of it actually wiping rank progress, and the official Call of Duty Updates Twitter (formerly X) account has assured us that "your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost".

However keep in mind that the same Tweet also says that "Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset". So don't worry, your data isn't corrupt, but you might have to tweak your custom Loadouts, individual game settings, and cosmetics.

We personally didn't see any changes to our account after pressing 'Yes', but if you want to be extra sure that your progress stays exactly as it is right now, then you might want to wait until the data corruption message has been patched in a future update. Although, we have no indication as to when this will be.

Hope you enjoy Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

