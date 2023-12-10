If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New report suggests that Warzone's Verdansk map is making a comeback in late 2024

Dansk's the way to do it.

Treyarch's upcoming Call of Duty game, set to release in 2024, will reportedly bring the return of Warzone's original map, Verdansk.

While it admits that details remain a little hazy, Insider Gaming reckons "the current plan is to follow the traditional Warzone 'main map' release schedule and have Verdansk return as a part of Black Ops Gulf War Season 1".

By examining how Activision typically schedules its releases, that suggests Verdansk will be making a comeback to the free-to-play battle royale shooter by the end of 2024.

New Urzikstan Map Flythrough | Call of Duty: Warzone.Watch on YouTube

It's not clear what "season" the map will return in, but Insider Gaming's source reckons it's a "fan-favourite".

ICYMI, the first season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is here it and ushers in a bevvy of new content, including new Warzone map Urzikstan. But as Victoria recently explained for us, as the map launches with 100 player count, that makes it 20 per cent smaller than the series' Al Mazrah map.

This has led some players to lament the comparatively condensed player numbers for each match. Typically, Warzone hosts 150-player lobbies. However, developer Raven Software recently explained its decision in a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating it will ensure a good gameplay balance.

"This morning, we announced that the player count for Warzone Battle Royale is 100 players," the team said at the time. "Our top priority is creating an optimal and fun experience for all of our players based on critical metrics.

