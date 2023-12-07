The annoying Gas Mask in Warzone has been changed so that you don't automatically have to equip it and go through the animation every time you pick one up.

This means you can either equip it straight away, or stow it in the backpack for later. It's not immediately clear how you get rid of the mask once it's been equipped, however, so we've quickly gone over how to take off the Gas Mask in Warzone below.

How to take off Gas Mask in Warzone

When you come across a Gas Mask in Warzone you can either equip it immediately or stow it in your backpack for later. If you choose to stow it, you can equip the Gas Mask later by going into your backpack inventory (down on the d-pad on controllers), then manually selecting it.

Keep in mind that if you choose to put the Gas Mask on when you find it that the animation will still play.

Once equipped, you have to go into your loadout inventory to take off the Gas Mask in Warzone. This is done by pressing down on the d-pad twice if playing on a controller. As of writing, there isn't a dedicated Gas Mask button to use as an alternative to equip, or take off, the Gas Mask.

Thankfully, Gas Masks and Armor Plates are first on the list when added to the backpack or loadout bars, so you can quickly access them when needed. It only takes a second or two to equip or stow a Gas Mask in our experience.

You might want to just keep the Gas Mask on though, as it now has a clearer field of view, and the cracked state isn't as intense when it's nearly broken. Mercifully, the heavy breathing sound effect only happens while in the Gas now, so you don't have to listen to your Operator puff and wheeze as often.

Hope you're enjoying the new Warzone update!