If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty games now shut down when mouse and keyboard players use aim assist

Cheaters in its sights.

Male and female operators aiming towards camera in Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Activision
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
3 comments

Several Call of Duty games will now shut down for mouse and keyboard players who activate aim assist.

Activision has updated its anti-cheat system, Ricochet, to detect aim assist usage for PC players across Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone.

"Our security detection systems now target players using tools to activate aim assist while using a mouse and keyboard. The Call of Duty application will close if detected," reads a new post on X, formerly Twitter.

Campaign Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIWatch on YouTube

Further, repeated use of these tools will "lead to further account action".

Aim assist is generally used by console players due to the control stick on a controller being less accurate than a mouse and keyboard. This decision by Activision, therefore, is to prevent PC players having an unfair advantage.

This update is the latest drastic preventative measure taken by Activision to remove cheaters from Call of Duty.

In November last year, Splat was added to Ricochet to disable the parachutes of cheating players so they fall to their doom - or shooting them into the air before an almighty fall.

That followed removing weapons and turning opponents invisible, all in an effort to annoy cheaters and let them know that Ricochet is always watching.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Video Game

See 1 more

Call of Duty: Warzone

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Activision Infinity Ward PC PS4 PS5 Shooter Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments