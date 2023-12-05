Raven explains why Call Of Duty: Warzone's next map has lower player count

The first season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to arrive tomorrow, 6th December, across platforms. This will see a variety of in-game content added, including new Warzone map Urzikstan. This map will launch with 100 player count and, as noted by CharlieIntel, it is 20 percent smaller than the series' Al Mazrah map.

This has led some players to lament the comparatively condensed player numbers for each match. Typically, Warzone hosts 150-player lobbies. However, developer Raven Software explained its decision in a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating it will ensure a good gameplay balance.

"This morning we announced that the player count for Warzone Battle Royale is 100 players," reads the statement. "Our top priority is creating an optimal and fun experience for all of our players based on critical metrics.

New Urzikstan Map Flythrough | Call of Duty: Warzone.

"These metrics include time-to-action, the map size of Urzikstan, new circle timings and sizes, total match time (20 minutes), red dots, contracts, and various new & existing second chance mechanics."

The studio said it believes it has "found the right balance" for Call of Duty players, which will allow it to "offer multiple phases starting with fair infil & looting, followed by healthy mid-game engagements, and an end game climax where the best player(s) leave with the win".

The developer has said it will continue to keep an eye on what the community is saying, while also monitoring the data. It will then make any tweaks to the gameplay as needed.

As for the future of the series, the next Call of Duty game is reportedly going to be a Black Ops entry. This game will seemingly be taking place in the Gulf War.