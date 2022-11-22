Warzone 2.0 Victus XMR loadout, best class build and how to unlock Victus XMR

The Victus XMR is a sniper rifle released as part of Warzone 2.0 Season 1.

The selling point of this rifle has to be its damage – taking the Signal 50's place as the highest-damage sniper in Warzone 2.0.

While it might already be strong, through our recommendations on this page, we’ll be running through the best Victus XMR class build including attachments, perk package and equipment, as well as how to unlock the Victus XMR yourself.

How to unlock the Victus XMR in Warzone 2.0

The Victus XMR is unlocked as part of the Season 1 Battle Pass.

With the new Battle Pass system introduced in Warzone 2.0, you can choose your desired unlock path to rewards, giving you more control than usual as to how rewards are unlocked.

This means you’re able to acquire the sniper within the equivalent of what used to be 20 linear tiers – and you have the freedom to work your way directly there from the get go – however, depending on your unlock path so far, you may have more progress required.

The Season 1 Battle Pass and Victus XMR unlock page.

If you want to learn more about the Battle Pass and its included rewards, be sure to check out our Season 1 Battle Pass guide covering all the unlocks you can get as part of it.

Keep in mind that after Season 1, it’s possible this weapon’s unlock requirements will change – going by recent Call of Duty titles, it will likely instead require a challenge to be completed to unlock.

Warzone 2.0 Victus XMR best loadout and attachments

Since the Victus XMR has the best damage of any sniper in the game and we’re building with a massive map in mind, we’ll want to be leaning into that high damage as its strength, boosting the damage range and bullet velocity to emphasise that at as high a distance as possible, whilst increasing Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed.

These are best Warzone 2.0 Victus XMR loadout and attachments:

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super (Unlocks at Victus XMR Lv. 3) / Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X (Unlocks at SP-R 208 Lv. 5)

Mack 8 33.5 Super (Unlocks at Victus XMR Lv. 3) / Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X (Unlocks at SP-R 208 Lv. 5) Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser (Unlocks at Lockwood 300 Lv. 4)

1MW Quick Fire Laser (Unlocks at Lockwood 300 Lv. 4) Stock: XRK Rise 50 (Unlocks at Victus XMR Lv. 19)

XRK Rise 50 (Unlocks at Victus XMR Lv. 19) Guard: Corvus Responder (Unlocks at Victus XMR Lv. 26)

Corvus Responder (Unlocks at Victus XMR Lv. 26) Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip (Unlocks at Victus XMR Lv. 16)

For out first attachment, we're going for the Mack 8 33.5 Super barrel that leans into the aforementioned goal of boosting damage range and bullet velocity – this barrel does both, though it does take a hit to ADS speed and hip recoil control, the former more problematic than the latter.

Alternatively, depending on how you like to play, since the Victus XMR has a pretty extensive zoom on its base sniper scope, you could choose to limit some of that damage range and bullet velocity, instead going for the SP-X 80 6.6X optic which can swap between a 6.6x and 11x magnification – perfect for helping you find the best scope for differing ranges.

Paired with the below options – including our alternate rear grip suggestion – it'll make ADS-ing a much more seamless experience.

If not equipping the alternate scope option however, we're going to want to offset some of the barrel's ADS speed reduction, and that's where our second pick comes in – the 1MW Quick Fire Laser is the only laser sight available that boosts ADS speed without the laser being visible to other players, even when aiming – though the glint of the laser's blue light will be visible when looking at the sniper head on.

For the third attachment, we're choosing the XRK Rise 50 which is going to not only increase your crouch-movement and sprint speed, but also your ADS speed too, offsetting some of this weapon's longer zoom times. It does impede the gun's recoil control somewhat, but that's where our next two attachments come in.

Equipping the Corvus Responder Guard – whilst requiring a lengthy grind to acquire – is going to be a safe bet here thanks to its buffs to recoil steadiness and flinch resistance, synergising with one of the perks in the perk package we'll be recommending in the following section.

To bolster that recoil control even further, we top off this build with the STIP-40 Grip – it does take a hit to aim stability, but with all the other attachments and perk bonuses, this won't be much of an issue, with aiming feeling otherwise consistent overall.

That said, if you wanted to experiment a bit, you could take the Bruen Q900 Grip instead which will grant a buff to sprint-to-fire and ADS speed – though it's worth noting that increased ADS speed isn't too noticeable, that is unless you pick our alternate optics option.

Particularly with new weapons, it's always worth trying different attachments out, so feel free to experiment yourself to see what works for you.

Warzone 2.0 Victus XMR best class build, perk package and equipment

Since this is a sniper class, we're thinking about the weapon's performance at long ranges – as such, we're picking a set of perks and equipment that will allow that playstyle take centre stage.

Our picks for the best Warzone 2.0 Victus XMR secondary, perk package and equipment are:

Perk Package: Recon / Weapon Specialist (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Recon / Weapon Specialist (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Secondary: .50 GS (Unlocks at Lv. 13)

.50 GS (Unlocks at Lv. 13) Tactical: Spotter Scope (Unlocks at Lv. 1) / Decoy Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. ??)

Spotter Scope (Unlocks at Lv. 1) / Decoy Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. ??) Lethal: Claymore (Unlocks at Lv. 25) / Throwing Knife (Unlocks at Lv. 44)

As mentioned, this is very much a sniper-focused class and as such, the Recon perk package is best here providing perks Double Time, Tracker, Focus and Birdseye.

The first perk in this package Double Time is going to grant buffs to your Tactical Sprint duration and crouch-movement speed – paired with our recommended stock attachment from earlier, you'll get even more crouch-movement speed, helping you lay low from other enemies on the battlefield.

Much like it says on the tin, recon is the name of the game and the Tracker perk leans fully into that, allowing you to see enemy footprint trails.

On top of that, any enemy eliminated by you doesn't show a kill marker, keeping your position on the down low – with our recommended non-suppressed sniper however, that might be less effective, so you could always bolster the stealth aspect here with a suppressor if that's how you want to build this class instead.

As for this package's third perk, Focus is what you're getting – it'll not only extend your 'Hold Breath' duration when ADS-ing, but also reduce flinch from incoming shots, as mentioned earlier about a key synergy between this perk and the Corvus Responder guard attachment.

As for the final perk, Birdseye reveals the direction enemies are facing when they show up on your radar via a UAV or general radar pings - this can not only give you an idea where enemies in the distance might be, but will also keep your back covered.

Speaking of keeping you covered, this class has a little bit to do in that department and that's where our recommendations for a Secondary and Lethal and Tactical grenades come in.

A strong secondary pick here is the .50 GS handgun, packing serious firepower that acts as a sweet backup to the Victus, boasting not only great range, but also high damage - it can kill enemies in two shots, one if to the head and relatively close to the enemy, making it a rather deadly backup.

The X13 Auto is always there if you'd prefer a full-auto option though, but we think the .50 GS is the way to go here.

Of course, you can always find more guns scattered around the map, so if you'd prefer something a bit more flexible, no doubt you'll be able to find something like that – and if not, the Weapon Specialist perk package is always there, bundling Overkill within a set of four perks.

For your Lethal and Tactical, we're specialising a little bit more than usual - you can still take the traditional Frag and Flash/Stun nades if you want, but we're pointing you towards the Spotter Scope and Claymore, leaning into the reconnaissance playstyle with a bit of explosive backup too.

You could instead take a Throwing Knife rather than the Claymore, but it entirely depends on how you intend to play – feel free to experiment!

If you're looking for more weapons to try out, we've got a full list of the best on our Warzone 2.0 best guns page, or if you're on the hunt for more loadouts, we have others on the Signal 50 sniper, M4 and more.

Finally, if you're looking to find out about Season 1 and it's set of rewards, be sure to check out our Season 1 Battle Pass rewards explainer.