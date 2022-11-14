Warzone 2.0 release time, preload time and when Warzone is shutting down

The Warzone 2.0 release time is almost here - and so is the shut down for the original Warzone.

Don't fret, Warzone 1 isn't going away for ever. It will enter a downtime period while the developers focus on Warzone 2.0's launch, before it returns with the brand new name.

There's a lot of moving parts with regards to the release of Warzone 2.0, so you'll likely need a little help making sense of it all.

Here's the Warzone 2.0 release time and when Warzone is shutting down.

Warzone 2.0 release time: When does Warzone 2.0 come out?

Warzone 2.0 will launch on Wednesday, November 16th at the following times:

UK: 6pm (GMT)

6pm (GMT) Europe: 7pm (CET)

7pm (CET) West Coast US: 10am (PT)

10am (PT) East Coast US: 1pm (ET)

Warzone 2.0 and its new map will launch alongside Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, which is set to add new weapons, maps and Operators.

Before then, though, is the ability to preload, and say farewell to the original Warzone - for a short while, anyway...

Warzone 2.0 preload times

You can begin preloading Warzone 2.0 - as well as download the update featuring Season 1 for Modern Warfare 2 - a full two days ahead of launch.

In other words, the Warzone 2.0 preload begins Monday, November 14th at the following times:

UK: 6pm (GMT)

6pm (GMT) Europe: 7pm (CET)

7pm (CET) West Coast US: 10am (PT)

10am (PT) East Coast US: 1pm (ET)

When is Warzone shutting down?

To focus on the launch of Warzone 2.0, the developers at Activision will be taking the original Warzone offline for a short period.

During this period, Warzone will be completely inaccessible. The shutdown time will occur on Wednesday, November 16th at the following times:

UK: 4pm (GMT)

4pm (GMT) Europe: 5pm (CET)

5pm (CET) West Coast US: 8am (PT)

8am (PT) East Coast US: 11am (ET)

This is two hours before the launch of Warzone 2.0 - so you won't be waiting too long without a free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty at hand.

From there, the original Warzone will then be renamed 'Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera' and will return on November 28th at 10am PT / 6pm GMT.

As a thank you to the community, anyone who played the original Warzone will be "gifted a few items to use" in its sequel.

That's all you need to know about when Warzone 2.0 launches, and when the original Warzone will be shutting down.

You can read more about the upcoming Warzone 2.0 map if you don't mind a few spoilers, and elsewhere, learn about attachments and weapon tuning in Modern Warfare 2; weapons are shared between the two games, so start preparing!