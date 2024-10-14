Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be playable (in beta) with Xbox Cloud Gaming on day one.

Microsoft shared the news this afternoon, while adding it's also bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming support to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone for Game Pass Ultimate members.

This is all happening on the same day: 25th October.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | 'The Truth Lies' | Live Action Reveal Trailer. Watch on YouTube

"This is a first for the Call of Duty franchise, and a win for the community," Microsoft wrote in an accompanying blog post. "Players will be able to access multiple Call of Duty games with Xbox Cloud Gaming for the first time, and Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to enjoy Call of Duty in more places than ever before."

This all means those members on Microsoft's Ultimate Game Pass tier will be able to experience the aforementioned Call of Duty titles on consoles and PC, as well as mobile devices and "select" Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Meta Quest devices.

"This opens up even more ways to play Black Ops 6 starting on day one at launch," the company proclaimed.

Image credit: Microsoft

In August last year, Microsoft agreed to sell the streaming rights for Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft. At this time, Microsoft president Brad Smith said this change would mean Microsoft won't control the "exclusive" rights to stream Activision Blizzard games.

"Under the restructured transaction, Microsoft will not be in a position either to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service - Xbox Cloud Gaming - or to exclusively control the licensing terms of Activision Blizzard games for rival services," Smith wrote last August.

At the time of writing, I have not yet seen mention of Ubisoft being involved with any Call of Duty cloud dealings.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. You can read more about the game in Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preview here, where our Chris talks to Treyarch's senior director of production Yale Miller.