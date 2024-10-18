Activision disables anti-cheat "workaround" that unfairly targeted legitimate players

Activision says it has "disabled a workaround" to a cheat detection system in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone that was incorrectly targeting some "legitimate" players.

In a message posted to X/Twitter, Activision said it had now conducted "an examination of [its] systems" and "restored all accounts" that were impacted.

Whilst Activision stopped short of detailing what that workaround was, some players posit the loophole enabled unscrupulous players to weaponise Ricochet against any player, innocent or otherwise, just by sending someone a friend request in chat.

"Ricochet Anti-Cheat identified and disabled a workaround to a detection system in Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone that impacted a small number of legitimate player accounts," the company explained.

"We have restored all accounts that were impacted. An examination of our systems was conducted for safety and monitoring will continue."

