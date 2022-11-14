Warzone 2.0 map preview, from Al Mazrah locations to everything else we know

The Warzone 2.0 map offers a brand new destination for players to explore.

The map is named Al Mazrah, and thanks to a pre-release showcases, we now know a fair bit about how it compares to Verdansk.

It's clear that Warzone 2.0 aims to do things a little diffrently than its predecessor, with all new locations that encourage a wide variety of encounters between players.

This guide on Al Mazrah collects everything we know about the map ahead of the Warzone 2.0 release, including the named locations you'll be able to drop at, and some info on what to expect once you land.

On this page:

Warzone 2.0 map locations at a glance

Activision has finally given us a look at the Warzone 2.0 map. It's called Al Mazrah, and is based in the fictional Republic of Adal region. There are 18 locations, or Points of Interest (POs), ranging from rural and industrial areas, to commercial spaces and metropoloitan areas.

You can check out a screenshot of the Warzone 2.0 Al Mazrah map below:

Warzone 2.0 map Al Mazrah.

Looking at the map at glance shows off the different types of terrain you'll be fighting over in-game. There's rivers that wind through the map, which will no doubt bolster the new underwater combat mechanics present in Warzone 2.0.

Al Mazrah named locations and points of interest in detail

There's 18 POIs to check out on Al Mazrah. Here's a bit of info on each:

Oasis - Several pools of fresh water and palm trees offer respite from the desert beyond it.

- Several pools of fresh water and palm trees offer respite from the desert beyond it. Taraq Village - A United Offensive reduced this once peaceful village to mere Rust and rubble. The tight confines of these areas make it conducive to small squad combat, especially duels.

- A United Offensive reduced this once peaceful village to mere Rust and rubble. The tight confines of these areas make it conducive to small squad combat, especially duels. Rohan Oil - One of the largest employers in the region, the Rohan Oil refinery is positioned strategically near some of Adal’s oldest petroleum derricks.

- One of the largest employers in the region, the Rohan Oil refinery is positioned strategically near some of Adal’s oldest petroleum derricks. Quarry (Al Safwa Quarry) - Massive deposits of limestone make the Quarry one of the three largest industrial areas in Al Mazrah, with nearly a dozen warehouses and hundreds of individually chiseled stone blocks.

- Massive deposits of limestone make the Quarry one of the three largest industrial areas in Al Mazrah, with nearly a dozen warehouses and hundreds of individually chiseled stone blocks. Al Mazrah City - High rises and modern buildings are at the core of the largest point of interest in Al Mazrah. It was planned to be the ideal city — it soon welcomed nearly a million people, who were pushed out to the slums on the outskirts.

- High rises and modern buildings are at the core of the largest point of interest in Al Mazrah. It was planned to be the ideal city — it soon welcomed nearly a million people, who were pushed out to the slums on the outskirts. Hydroelectric (Zarqwa Hydroelectric) - A mix of historical landmarks, midcentury living arrangements, and modern industrial buildings are scattered around the rivers that create electricity for this small town, as well as for the entire region.

Marshlands (Mawizeh Marshlands) - The Marshlands was once the home of the ambitious River Diamond Luxury Resort in the 20th century. Now, due to rising river levels, it and the town around it are completely flooded, both with water from the rivers and trash flowing from the city to the north.

- The Marshlands was once the home of the ambitious River Diamond Luxury Resort in the 20th century. Now, due to rising river levels, it and the town around it are completely flooded, both with water from the rivers and trash flowing from the city to the north. Caves (Sattiq Caves) - A deep network of underground hideouts lies in plain sight of a small village — where a plane once crashed — built on the mountainside. Elsewhere, a tall communications tower and small collection of homes span back toward the Quarry.

- A deep network of underground hideouts lies in plain sight of a small village — where a plane once crashed — built on the mountainside. Elsewhere, a tall communications tower and small collection of homes span back toward the Quarry. Observatory (Zaya Observatory) - Atop the tallest mountain in Al Mazrah, several Domed structures, including a destroyed one, help the region chart out the stars. Note the research facilities between each of the observation buildings.

- Atop the tallest mountain in Al Mazrah, several Domed structures, including a destroyed one, help the region chart out the stars. Note the research facilities between each of the observation buildings. Al Sharim Pass - This old monastery and mausoleum overlook a modern village and zoo. The tallest hill contains several modernized buildings over the rest of the area, partially destroyed due to the elements and the war.

- This old monastery and mausoleum overlook a modern village and zoo. The tallest hill contains several modernized buildings over the rest of the area, partially destroyed due to the elements and the war. Ahkdar Village - The world heritage site consists of a central courtyard, and market areas define the western half, while more modern apartments make up the east.

- The world heritage site consists of a central courtyard, and market areas define the western half, while more modern apartments make up the east. Sa’id City - An extensive modern mall is juxtaposed by old apartments that housed generations of port workers. The area also contains a medieval-themed carnival and a minor league football stadium.

Port (Hafid Port) - The Port is the economic gemstone of Al Mazrah, ending the Rohan Oil pipeline out to the greater seas. Several large warehouse structures can be found inland, while the Port itself has little containers due to the international economic restrictions for the region.

- The Port is the economic gemstone of Al Mazrah, ending the Rohan Oil pipeline out to the greater seas. Several large warehouse structures can be found inland, while the Port itself has little containers due to the international economic restrictions for the region. Sawah Village - Rising sea levels caused this once-bustling coastal village to be submerged underwater, with a crashed freight ship being a symptom rather than the cause of the evacuated population.

- Rising sea levels caused this once-bustling coastal village to be submerged underwater, with a crashed freight ship being a symptom rather than the cause of the evacuated population. Cemetery (El Samman Cemetery) - A monument to the fallen, a significant graveyard is now mostly derelict and unkempt, especially with a collapsed water tower flooding dozens of graves. The area is completely open to the elements, with a broken stone wall defining its boundaries.

- A monument to the fallen, a significant graveyard is now mostly derelict and unkempt, especially with a collapsed water tower flooding dozens of graves. The area is completely open to the elements, with a broken stone wall defining its boundaries. Sariff Bay - Home to the country’s valuable fisheries, this Bay maintains the history of Al Mazrah, as well as Adal. It contains a vibrant downtown section with suburbs, a modern resort, and a few small islands.

- Home to the country’s valuable fisheries, this Bay maintains the history of Al Mazrah, as well as Adal. It contains a vibrant downtown section with suburbs, a modern resort, and a few small islands. Al Bagra Fortress - The definition of the region’s medieval history, this walled island city was a museum dedicated to displaying its cultural significance up until occupation. Note the large crab factory on the east end, a spillover from the adjacent Sariff Bay.

- The definition of the region’s medieval history, this walled island city was a museum dedicated to displaying its cultural significance up until occupation. Note the large crab factory on the east end, a spillover from the adjacent Sariff Bay. Airport (Al Malik Airport) - Terminal to the south tip of Al Mazrah, this modern airport mixes traditional and modern architecture to host both business and leisure activities.

What else to expect from the Warzone 2.0 map

Aside from the points of interest on Al Mazrah, there is more details we've known thanks to official previews and leaks.

Thanks to a Call of Duty event and the release of Modern Warfare 2.0, there are plenty of videos out there that show off the map in-game.

The video below, from streamer TommyT999, offers a tour of the new map. Note that this is for a pre-release build, shown during COD Next, so details may change before release:

If you want a more detailed tour, here is Geeky Pastimes on YouTube with a drone shot exploration:

Meanwhile, other things we know about the map include:

Modes - 150-player Battle Royale, DMZ, Ground War, four-player special ops, and 6v6 squad battles.

- 150-player Battle Royale, DMZ, Ground War, four-player special ops, and 6v6 squad battles. Vehicles - Vehicles play a huge part in Warzone 2.0. Vehicle combat has been updated and retooled, and new vehicles include a tactical Vehicle, UTV, Light Tank, Heavy Chopper, and Rigid Inflatable Boat.

- Vehicles play a huge part in Warzone 2.0. Vehicle combat has been updated and retooled, and new vehicles include a tactical Vehicle, UTV, Light Tank, Heavy Chopper, and Rigid Inflatable Boat. Aquatic combat - Underwater combat will come into play in the many flooded segments of the map.

- Underwater combat will come into play in the many flooded segments of the map. A new circle - The main circle can now split into multiple smaller circles as matches progress.

- The main circle can now split into multiple smaller circles as matches progress. Gulag - You’re dropped into a multi-level arena with only your fists. Win a decisive 2v2 battle before you’re allowed back into the big map for a second chance at victory.

- You’re dropped into a multi-level arena with only your fists. Win a decisive 2v2 battle before you’re allowed back into the big map for a second chance at victory. AI combatants and Strongholds - Al Mazrah is filled with Strongholds featuring AI enemies to take down. They are usually guarding valuable loot and loadout drops.

- Al Mazrah is filled with Strongholds featuring AI enemies to take down. They are usually guarding valuable loot and loadout drops. Custom loadouts - Head to the shop to purchase the primary weapon from your loadout. Loadout Drops will drop into Al Mazrah in the middle of Battle Royale matches.

- Head to the shop to purchase the primary weapon from your loadout. Loadout Drops will drop into Al Mazrah in the middle of Battle Royale matches. Interrogations - In squad-based modes, intel is everything. Reveal enemy locations by successfully shaking down player-controlled enemies while they are downed.

- In squad-based modes, intel is everything. Reveal enemy locations by successfully shaking down player-controlled enemies while they are downed. Third-person playlists - Warzone 2.0 will feature third-person modes. These are set to be added at some point during Season 1.

Remember - the Warzone 2.0 release is almost here, so not long to wait until you're exploring in person.