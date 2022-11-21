Warzone 2.0 Signal 50 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the Signal 50

The Signal 50 is one of the sniper rifles you can unlock in Warzone 2.0.

It's the fastest-firing sniper in Warzone 2.0 right now that has the intrinsic ability to mitigate a lot of its recoil thanks to a reciprocating barrel that'll help keep you locked on-target after each shot.

To use this weapon effectively, you'll want to set up somewhere cosy, keeping your eyes on the prize from the long range sightlines at various points of Al Mazrah's map.

On this page, we'll be going through the best Signal 50 loadout including attachments, perk package, and equipment, as well as explain how to unlock the Signal 50.

How to unlock the Signal 50 sniper in Warzone 2.0

To unlock the Signal 50 in Warzone 2.0, you'll need to play and earn enough XP to reach player level 44.

XP is earned by completing matches across all of Warzone 2.0's modes, as well as by completing challenges.

If you're an owner of Modern Warfare 2, you'll be able to take advantage of a 'premium XP boost' rewarded at the end of each Warzone 2.0 match – you'll also have the ability to complete daily challenges in both Multiplayer and Spec Ops modes for additional XP rewards.

Our how to level fast in Modern Warfare 2 guide can help if you're looking for a way to climb the ranks quickly.

Warzone 2.0 Signal 50 best loadout and attachments

The Signal 50 has a wide range of attachments available to earn and equip – since it's the only weapon within the Signal Platform, most of its unlocks are entirely for the Signal itself, meaning you don't have to level lots of other weapons like you do with guns in many of the other Platforms.

With a self-contained approach to its available attachments, this makes the task of building the best version of the gun a little bit less grindy since all of its Platform-specific attachments are unlocked via the weapon itself.

Best Warzone 2.0 Signal 50 loadout

Barrel: FSS Jetstream (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 11) / 29" TV Kilo-50 (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 19)

FSS Jetstream (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 11) / 29" TV Kilo-50 (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 19) Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3 (Unlocks at MCPR-300 Lv. 3) / Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 19)

Corio LAZ-44 V3 (Unlocks at MCPR-300 Lv. 3) / Nilsound 90 Silencer (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 19) Stock: SO Inline Stock (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 12)

SO Inline Stock (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 12) Underbarrel: Cornerstone Bipod (Unlocks at MCPR-300 Lv. 19) / Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity (Unlocks at Victus XMR Lv. 9)

Cornerstone Bipod (Unlocks at MCPR-300 Lv. 19) / .50 Cal High Velocity (Unlocks at Victus XMR Lv. 9) Rear Grip: Stalwart Grip (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 7) / Cronen Blockade Grip (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 22)

To start with, we're looking at the Barrel attachment – for this we're picking the FSS Jetstream, which increases the Signal 50's damage range, hip-fire accuracy and bullet velocity.

Whilst the hip-fire accuracy isn't really relevant to what we're building, buffing the gun's damage range and bullet velocity are key elements since we want this sniper to be great at range and hit hard and fast when taking a shot.

Alternatively, once you've levelled the gun to 19, you'll be able to equip the 29" TV Kilo-50 – a great alternative that buffs the same stats along with a boost to recoil control.

Both barrel options do take a hit to the Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed however, but that's where our choice for a Laser sight comes in – the Corio LAZ-44 V3 provides a buff to ADS speed and aiming stability.

However, the laser sight doesn't have the greatest range for its laser sight function, nor is it really needed when using the Signal 50's base scope – as we're recommending in this guide – so an alternative option would be handy to have.

For that alternative option, we're looking at taking the gun for more of a stealthier approach whilst still boosting the most important stats – the Nilsound 90 Silencer is one that'll not only give the gun a bit of sound suppression, but also boost its bullet velocity and recoil smoothness, helping to keep you on target whilst quickening the travel speed of shots.

Since we want the sniper to feel snappy when aiming – and to mitigate any ADS speed problems applied by other attachments – we're looking at the SO Inline Stock, an option that brings that ADS speed back up, whilst also increasing crouch movement and sprint speed – useful for those desperate escapes or stealthy getaways.

With a large part of this loadout being focused on precise aiming and not a whole lot of movement, we're pointing you towards the Underbarrel attachment of the Cornerstone Bipod, a choice that'll help you land a lot more shots thanks to the provided stability – whilst it does decrease ADS speed, that's not really a huge problem since we're building this gun to be effective whilst attacking from one spot.

As an alternative, you could opt instead to take the .50 Cal Ammunition to increase bullet velocity, though you'll be leaning into less of a campy playstyle as a result, so pick based on what works best for you.

For the final attachment, we're suggesting two choices for the Rear Grip: on one hand, you've got the Stalwart Grip – which improves flinch resistance but decreases aim-walking movement speed – but on the other, there's the Cronen Blockade Grip which improves the weapon's recoil control with a hit to aim stability – pick based on preference, but if going for the latter, you might want to lean more into the aforementioned bipod-based approach.

Warzone 2.0 Signal 50 best class setup, perk package and equipment

Since the Signal 50 is a high-powered sniper rifle, perfect for long-distance encounters, it's very effective in a map like Al Mazrah.

Whether playing alone or with a team, sticking to the shadows and keeping a low profile will be your best bet.

As such, we're picking a perk package and set of equipment to help keep you on the downlow whilst you pop heads from a safe distance.

Best Signal 50 class build in Warzone 2.0

Perk Package: Recon (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Recon (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Secondary: X13 Auto (Unlocks at X12 Lv. 10)

X13 Auto (Unlocks at X12 Lv. 10) Lethal: Claymore (Unlocks at Lv. 25)

Claymore (Unlocks at Lv. 25) Tactical: Smoke Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 10) / Decoy Grenade (Unlocks at Lv. 19)

With our aforementioned goals in mind, Recon is the perk package we're picking for this class.

Recon comes with an assortment of perks including Double Time, Tracker, Focus and Birdseye.

Starting out with Double Time, this will help you move between positions as the circle closes during matches quicker thanks to its double-duration Tactical Sprint, as well as a buffed crouch-movement speed – an element you will have already buffed earlier if following our attachment recommendations.

For the second perk, Recon gives you Tracker, allowing you to spot enemy footprint trails and death markers, whilst hiding the kill markers generated by your eliminations, a great companion for a more stealthy approach, allowing you to spot and snipe from a distance with concealment.

The third perk as part of this perk package is Focus which reduces flinch when ADS-ing, extending the duration of the 'Hold Breath' function – something you'll use a lot to line up perfect shots when aiming via the sniper's scope.

The fourth and final perk here is Birdseye, allowing UAV and Radar pings to reveal the direction an enemy is facing – whilst players are often constantly on the move and not always totally distracted, this could be a good bonus that'll allow you to get the drop on unsuspecting enemies.

Since perks can't be customised freely here, it's worth looking at all the perk packages to see if any of the others work best for you – if you wanted a second primary for this build for example, you'll have to pick the Weapon Specialist perk package which pulls away from the sniper focus a bit, though it does include Spotter, so it's certainly not a bad choice if this is where your mind is at.

Your secondary weapon is ultimately up to you, but for this class we're going with the X13 Auto, a full-auto handgun option that can be a good rapid fire backup for any close-quarter engagements the Signal can't help for – there's plenty of weapons littered around the Al Mazrah map too, so feel free to swap out the handgun during matches if it's not working for you here.

Since our loadout's emphasis is on finding a particular spot to snipe from, our lethal recommendation is one that'll have your back covered.

The Claymore is a solid pick for its proximity-based detonation - it doesn't unlock until level 25 however, so we recommend using the Proximity Mine until then.

In the Tactical slot, you'll be wanting to bolster the stealthy aspect of the class.

Smoke Grenades are a good pick here, creating a cloud of smoke that'll help cover your approach, useful if you're under heavy fire or need to create a distraction.

Speaking of, Decoy Grenades are worth a try too. Albeit niche, since they can draw enemies out by creating false radar blips, they can potentially open up an easy elimination for you.

With an ever-changing game like Warzone 2.0, it's always possible more features and options will open up over time, so it's always worth experimenting to see what works best for you.

