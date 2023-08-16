If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 details shared ahead of tomorrow's big reveal

Open Combat missions! Perks! More!

Captain Price's face emerges, barely visible, between abstract black needles on a red background.
Image credit: Activision Blizzard
Following last week's official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 unveiling, Activision has shared a few initial details - including talk of a new Perks system and a whole lot of zombies - ahead of a more substantial in-game reveal within Warzone tomorrow, 17th August.

As its name implies, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a direct sequel to last year's Modern Warfare 2 (and not a direct sequel to 2009's Modern Warfare 2, which would just be odd), promising the return of "iconic heroes and villains alike".

We already know that players will be able to bring their Modern Warfare 2 inventory and weapons progression into this year's Sledgehammer-developer sequel, but now Activision has teased a few additional details, including the return of Modern Warfare Zombies mode, which is described as the "largest Zombies offering to date."

Hopefully tomorrow's reveal will be more informative than this trailer.

Additionally, there's talk of new Open Combat missions in Modern Warfare 3's campaign, new Combat Vests and a new Perk system used to customise Multiplayer Operator, new After-Market Parts for Gunsmith customisation, plus new Tac-Stance movement.

Activision also says it'll be creating a single "access point" (presumably some kind of launcher) where players can "navigate all their [Call of Duty] content in one place", starting with Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 then expanding to incorporate Modern Warfare 3 "and beyond". It's being referred to as Call of Duty HQ.

As far as initial details go, that's where things currently end, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gets its first substantial reveal tomorrow, 17th August, during an in-game Warzone event that'll viewable by those dropping into Al Mazrah from 6.30pm BST/10.30am PST.

More details will then be shared "in the weeks to come" ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's 10th November release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

