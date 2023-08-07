This year's Call of Duty officially revealed as Modern Warfare 3

Activision has whisked back the curtain on this year's Call of Duty instalment, eliciting exactly zero gasps of surprise from anyone. As widely rumoured previously, it's titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it's releasing on 10th November.

Today's official reveal comes courtesy of a brisk teaser trailer which, alongside a whole lot of hyperactive whizzing between abstract pointy things, includes glimpses of a few familiar faces from the Call of Duty series - namely Captain Price and Vladimir Makarov - and a voice over warning, "Never bury your enemies alive."

This year's Call of Duty instalment has, of course, been rumoured to be Modern Warfare 3 for quite some time. The name first surfaced back in May, and Activision effectively confirmed it in July when the name appeared during a spate of DMCA takedowns aimed at leakers online.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 reveal trailer.

While official details remain minimal at this juncture, we do know Sledgehammer Games is the primary developer on this direct sequel to last year's Infinity-Ward-created Modern Warfare 2.

In February, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported the game was originally intended to be a "premium expansion" to Modern Warfare 2, but that it had "morphed" into full game. Details from Insider Gaming in May claimed it'd feature all the modes fans would expect from a "fully fledged sequel", including a campaign, multiplayer and zombies.

Expect plenty more details on Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its 10th November launch.