This year's Call of Duty officially revealed as Modern Warfare 3

And it's out in November.

Captain Price's face emerges, barely visible, between abstract black needles on a red background.
Image credit: Activision Blizzard
Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Activision has whisked back the curtain on this year's Call of Duty instalment, eliciting exactly zero gasps of surprise from anyone. As widely rumoured previously, it's titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it's releasing on 10th November.

Today's official reveal comes courtesy of a brisk teaser trailer which, alongside a whole lot of hyperactive whizzing between abstract pointy things, includes glimpses of a few familiar faces from the Call of Duty series - namely Captain Price and Vladimir Makarov - and a voice over warning, "Never bury your enemies alive."

This year's Call of Duty instalment has, of course, been rumoured to be Modern Warfare 3 for quite some time. The name first surfaced back in May, and Activision effectively confirmed it in July when the name appeared during a spate of DMCA takedowns aimed at leakers online.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 reveal trailer.

While official details remain minimal at this juncture, we do know Sledgehammer Games is the primary developer on this direct sequel to last year's Infinity-Ward-created Modern Warfare 2.

In February, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported the game was originally intended to be a "premium expansion" to Modern Warfare 2, but that it had "morphed" into full game. Details from Insider Gaming in May claimed it'd feature all the modes fans would expect from a "fully fledged sequel", including a campaign, multiplayer and zombies.

Expect plenty more details on Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its 10th November launch.

About the Author
Matt Wales

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

