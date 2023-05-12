If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This year's Call of Duty is reportedly Modern Warfare 3

Quick march.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Activision
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

This year's Call of Duty is Modern Warfare 3 and is due out 10th November on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, according to a report by Insider Gaming.

The game is pitched as a "fully-fledged sequel" to last year's Modern Warfare 2, with development led by Vanguard maker Sledgehammer Games and support provided by Activision's many Call of Duty studios.

Apparently all the modes you'd expect from a full-blown Call of Duty game are included, such as campaign, multiplayer and zombies ("essentially an Outbreak 2.0" that may or may not be free-to-play). There's a new Warzone 2 map planned for later in the year based on the Las Almas map from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?

News that this year's Call of Duty is called Modern Warfare 3 comes as a surprise - the blockbuster shooter series has seen at least a two-year gap between direct sequels ever since Infinity Ward's seminal Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare launched in 2007.

In February, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported the game was originally a "premium expansion" but had "morphed" into full game, with the current plan to continue the Modern Warfare 2 story and carry over Modern Warfare 2 content.

But some Modern Warfare 2 players have already expressed concern about the possibility Activision will leave Modern Warfare 2 behind in favour of Modern Warfare 3, cutting short what they had hoped would be two full years of support for last year's game before a full-blown sequel turned up.

Activision is of course subject to the biggest acquisition in video game history, with Microsoft's attempt to buy the company for an eye-watering $69bn hanging in the balance after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the deal.

Eurogamer has asked Activision for comment.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022), Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch