Genshin Impact 3.2 release date, 3.2 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 3.2 release date, along with Banner and event details have been officially announced for the upcoming patch, titled Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest patch, with the Genshin Impact 3.2 Banners featuring two new characters and three 5-Star reruns.

Below, you can find out the 3.2 release date, who the new and returning characters are, and what new events are getting added with the upcoming patch.

Version 3.2 "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.2 release date and time in UK, CEST, EDT and PDT

Re-confirmed during the 3.2 livestream, developer miHoYo revealed that Genshin Impact 3.2 will release on Wednesday, 2nd November. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 3.2 releasing approximately five hours after server downtime starting at 6am (UTC +8).

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 3.2 patch a little before or after the times below - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Keeping this in mind, the Genshin Impact 3.2 release time for other time zones should be as follows:

UK : Wednesday, 28th September, 4am (BST)

: Wednesday, 28th September, 4am (BST) Europe : Wednesday, 28th September, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday, 28th September, 5am (CEST) East Coast US : Tuesday 27th September, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday 27th September, 11pm (EDT) Central US : Tuesday 27th September, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday 27th September, 10pm (CDT) West Coast US :Tuesday 27th September, 8pm (PDT)

:Tuesday 27th September, 8pm (PDT) Australia : Wednesday, 28th September, 1pm (AEST)

: Wednesday, 28th September, 1pm (AEST) New Zealand : Wednesday, 28th September, 3pm (NZST)

: Wednesday, 28th September, 3pm (NZST) Japan: Wednesday, 28th September, 12pm (JST)

As detailed in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream, barring any changes, the update schedule for future Genshin Impact patches are as follows:

Version 3.3 - Wednesday, 7th December

Keep in mind that this date may change.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the 3.2 update: Nahida (AKA Lesser Lord Kusanali) and Layla.

Phase 1 begins with new Dendro 5-Star Nahida featured in The Moongrass' Enlightenment Banner, and returning Pyro 5-Star Yoimiya featured in the Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner.

As usual, the Phase 1 banners will run alongside each other and be available from Wednesday, 2nd November. The 3.2 Phase 1 Banners are then expected to end on Friday, 18th November.

In Phase 2 of the 3.2 Banner schedule we have returning Electro 5-Star Yae Miko's Everbloom Violet Banner and returning Hydro 5-Star Tartaglia's (commonly known as Childe) Farewell of Snezhnaya Banner.

Additionally, new Cryo 4-Star Layla will be one of the boosted 4-Stars in both Yae Miko and Childe's Banners in Phase 2.

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star and 4-Star characters you can Wish on during the 3.2 update are:

Nahida (The Moongrass' Enlightenment Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst.

: New 5-Star Dendro character who uses a catalyst. Yoimiya (Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow.

: Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow. Layla (Everbloom Violet and Farewell of Snezhnaya Banners - Phase 2) : New 4-Star Cryo character who uses a sword.

: New 4-Star Cryo character who uses a sword. Yae Miko (Everbloom Violet Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a catalyst.

: Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a catalyst. Tartaglia, AKA Childe (Farewell of Snezhnaya Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow.

To keep up to date with the latest Banner changes, check out our next and current Banners page!

There's also a new weapon featured in Phase 1 of the Epitome Invocation Banner, the A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst, Nahida's signature weapon.

As a reminder, all the Phase 1 Banners will be available from Wednesday, 2nd November, then are expected to be switched out for the Phase 2 Banners on Friday, 18th November. Phase 2 is then scheduled to end on Tuesday, 6th December, when the time will come the day after to prepare for a new update with a new set of Banners in version 3.3.

Genshin Impact 3.2 events

In addition to the 'grand finale' of the Sumeru Archon Quest, a Story Quest for Nahida, the addition of a Dendro Hypostasis and new boss, we're getting five limited-time events during the 3.2 update to Genshin Impact.

There are no official start dates or participation requirements revealed yet, but here's what we know so far on what you'll be doing for each event in 3.2:

Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event

The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event involves using a new limited-time gadget, the Wisdom Orb, to catch and battle various Fungi enemies found in the Sumeru region - which you can then rename and train.

The training involves 'cultivating' the Fungi to unlock special skills by working out the correct jelly mixes in small puzzle sections involving moving and rotating nine jellies in a grid.

To upgrade your Fungi's special skills, you then need to go to a special training room and complete two types of challenges: Coordinated Assaults and Zone Defense.

During these combat challenges, you get to control your Fungi in order to attack or defend the objective.

The rewards you can receive from Fabulous Fungus Frenzy include:

Free Dori character

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Crown of Insight

Character Ascension Materials

Talent Level-up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Genshin Impact Adventurer's Trials event

For this fun looking event, you take control of different characters for a unique challenge specific to them - if you don't have a certain character yet, you'll be able to control them through a trial period exclusive to the event.

Challenges include testing your combat abilities with modifiers such as Elemental Bursts disabled, or collecting coins while trying to dodge various environmental obstacles, or using a plunging attack. Each character has their own unique challenge, essentially making this event a series of mini-games.

To add to the fun, you can also take on each challenge with a friend in co-op.

The rewards you can earn from the Adventurer's Trials event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Enhancement Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Genshin Impact Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse event

Those who've been playing Genshin Impact for a while will be familiar with the Hypostatic Symphony events which task you with battling Hypostasis of increasing difficulties - only this time, the new Dendro Hypostasis will feature as an additional enemy.

Before each challenge, you can select a Dissonance buff effect to use. As the challenge difficulty increases, however, there will be less buffs to pick from. Make sure you're using these buffs at the right moment to successfully clear these limited-time domains!

It sounds like these challenges could get pretty tough, but as mentioned in the livestream, you don't need to take on too many tough challenges if it's just Primogems you're after.

Additionally, this Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse event can be played with a friend in co-op.

The rewards you can earn from the Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Enhancement Materials

Character EXP Materials

Genshin Impact Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens event

The Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens event has more of a casual vibe, tasking you with taking pictures with an updated Kamera to complete specific challenges. You'll apparently also run into various side stories while traveling between picture locations.

The Kamera challenges include taking photos of a specific character, and performing a certain type of elemental skill.

The rewards you can receive from Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens include:

Primogems

Mora

Character EXP Materials

Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise event

Just like previous Marvelous Merchandise events, when available, you can trade in various (mostly common) materials to the merchant Liben in exchange for a box of your choosing. All of these boxes include Primogems, but depending on what one you pick, you can choose other rewards like Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Ascension materials.

Each day means you have to collect and trade three different material types, so if you want to be prepared, we recommend stocking up on materials like apples, carrots, fowl, and sweet flowers now.

Hope you have fun during the Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises update!