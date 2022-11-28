Where to find apple locations in Genshin ImpactThe best places to find and buy apples.
Apples in Genshin Impact can be eaten on their own to restore a minor amount of health, cooked with other ingredients to make meals that provide better health and other stat boosts, or traded with characters for Reputation Quests and events like Marvelous Merchandise.
There are a few different locations where you can locate them, so we've detailed exactly where to find apples in Genshin Impact below, along with the best locations to find apples quickly.
Where to find apple locations in Genshin Impact
The area where you can find the most apples in Genshin Impact is Mondstadt, as it's a staple of a lot of recipes associated with the region.
Apples can be found growing on trees or on the ground below trees in locations like Wolvendon, Dawn Winery, and Starfell Lake.
More specifically, here's exactly where to find apples in Mondstadt in Genshin Impact:
If you're only after a few apples, however, there are a couple of ideal spots in Liyue you should go too...
Best place to find apples quickly in Genshin Impact
Generally speaking, if your farming apples, you should go to the area west of Starfell Lake in Mondstadt. However, you might only need a few to complete a quest, or trade during a Marvelous Merchandise event.
To save you time, here are the best places to quickly find apples in Genshin Impact:
- Qingce Village western Teleport Waypoint
- Bolai Merchant in Liyue Harbor
Just above the western Teleport Waypoint inside Qingce Village in Liyue, you'll five five apples laying on the ground beside some stone statues. These refresh every day.
You can also get 10 apples very quickly in Genshin Impact by purchasing them from Bolai under the docks in Liyue Harbor. It costs 240 Mora per apple, and Bolai's stock refreshes every three days.
Good luck collecting apples in Genshin Impact!