Genshin Impact Coruscating Potential jelly puzzle solutions for Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

You need to solve Coruscating Potential jelly puzzles as part of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event in Genshin Impact if you want to earn rewards like Primogems and Mora.

You'll get even more rewards for solving the puzzles within seven moves, so we've detailed exactly how to do this in Genshin Impact during version 3.2 below.

On this page:

Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event dates and requirements

To take part in the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, you have to be at least Adventure Rank 30 and have completed the Chapter 1, Act 3 Archon Quest 'A New Star Approaches'. If you fulfil these requirements, you're free to start the event anytime after Thursday, 10th November until it ends on Monday, 28th November.

It's also recommended to complete the Chapter 3, Act 5 Archon Quest 'Akasha Pulses, The Kalpa Flame Rises' and Yae Miko's story quest to fully appreciate the narrative of the event, but is not required if entering through 'Quick Start'.

Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event explained

There are four challenge types you need to complete in order to earn all the rewards during Fabulous Fungus Frenzy:

Fungus Capture

Couruscating Potential

Special Training

Championship Progress

Fungus Capture takes you to different areas to catch Fungus with the event-exclusive Wisdom Orb, whereas Coruscating Potential has you solve jelly puzzles in order to unlock more skills for you Fungi.

Special Training involves going to a special room to complete two types of challenges: Coordinated Assaults and Zone Defense. During these combat challenges, you get to control your Fungi in order to attack or defend the objective.

Championship Progress is unlocked after completing the 'Prepare for tournament' subquest, letting you enter the Nilotpala Cup Beast Tamers tournament to use your Fungus to compete for the championship.

You'll earn two types of event-exclusive currency for completeting Fabulous Funus Frenzy challenges: Mushroom Currency and Fungus Medals. These can be exchanged in the event shop for various rewards, including a free Dori character!

To start Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, follow the gold marker from the event quest 'The Most Fantastic Tournament You've Never Heard of?', which brings you to Sumeru City.

The rest of this quest introduces you to the mechanics of how all four challenge types in Fabulous Fungus Frenzy work, so keep following the markers to get up to speed.

You'll also bump into new character Layla during this event, who will be available to Wish on during the next Banner.

Genshin Impact Coruscating Potential jelly puzzle solutions explained

To complete all the challenges and get the most rewards, you need to solve each Fungi's jelly puzzle within seven moves.

We have the exact solutions to do this below, but there is a bit of randomness to what pattern you will have to solve for each Fungi's Coruscating Potential puzzle. However, if you solve the puzzle and then attempt it again, you should see that the pattern you need to recreate has changed.

So, if your pattern doesn't match ours, solve your Fungi's puzzle in any number of attempts, then retry the puzzle until you get our pattern, then follow the steps detailed below to solve it in the required number of steps in order to get all Coruscating Potential rewards.

Genshin Impact Coruscating Potential jelly puzzle solutions Day 1

There are four Fungi Coruscating Potential jelly puzzles to solve during Day 1 of Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, and you'll get extra rewards for solving them all within seven moves.

Here's exactly how to solve each jelly puzzle to get all the rewards:

Floating Hydro Fungus jelly puzzle solution

How to solve Floating Hydro Fungus jelly puzzle within seven moves:

Rotate bottom-left orange jelly to middle-left Rotate bottom-left yellow jelly to middle-left Switch top-middle yellow jelly to middle-centre

Stretchy Electro jelly puzzle solution

How to solve Stretchy Electro Fungus jelly puzzle within seven moves:

Rotate bottom-right blue jelly to bottom-centre Rotate bottom-left green jelly to middle-left Copy top-middle red jelly to top-right jelly

Stretchy Geo jelly puzzle solution

How to solve Stretchy Geo Fungus jelly puzzle wthin seven moves:

Switch middle-left green jelly to top-left Switch top-middle orange jelly to middle-centre Switch middle-centre orange jelly to bottom-centre Copy top-left green jelly to top-centre Copy top-middle green jelly to top-right

Whirling Cryo jelly puzzle solution

This is the hardest to work out during Day 1, so here's how to solve the Stretchy Geo Fungus jelly puzzle within seven moves:

Place the preset in the bottom-right corner Switch middle-centre purple jelly to top-centre Switch bottom-right purple jelly to bottom-centre Switch bottom-centre purple jelly to middle-centre Switch middle-centre purple jelly to middle-left Switch middle-left purple jelly to top-left Switch middle-left red jelly to bottom-left

Hope you're enjoying this Genshin Impact event!