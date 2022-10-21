Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream date, time and what to expect from 3.2 Banners

The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream date and time has been announced, and as always, will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

3.2 is expected to continue the Traveler's journey in Sumeru, featuring characters likely to be featured in the upcoming 3.2 Banners.

We'll cover the exact 3.2 livestream time and date in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all the information we know about upcoming Banners from reliable leakers.

Version 3.1 "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream date and time in UK, CEST, EDT and PDT

The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream is on Sunday, 23rd October at 8am (UTC-4) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream time is at:

UK : 1pm (BST)

: 1pm (BST) Europe : 2pm (CEST)

: 2pm (CEST) East Coast US : 8am (EDT)

: 8am (EDT) West Coast US: 5am (PDT)

The 3.2 livestream will then go live on the official Youtube channel four hours later at 12pm (UTC-4).

As well as upcoming Banner and event details, the 3.2 livestream will provide limited codes that will expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these intermitent drops throughout the stream.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.2 Banners

We'll have to wait for the 3.2 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been a reliable leaker providing some information on the possible upcoming 3.2 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

A leaker who uses the name 'Uncle Lu' has revealed that new Dendro 5-Star Nahida (AKA Lesser Lord Kusanali), will debut in Phase 1 of version 3.2, along with new Cryo 4-Star Layla. As for reruns, the same leaker claimed that Yoimiya's Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner would run alongside Nahida's, just over two months since her last reurn.

[Reliable - Uncle Lu]



3.2 First Half:

Nahida + Yoimiya + Layla

[Reliable - Uncle Lu]



3.2 First Half:

Nahida + Yoimiya + Layla

Floating Dreams (Nahida signature) + Thundering Pulse pic.twitter.com/NDEHc8v1Ql — SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.1 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. (@SaveYourPrimos) September 29, 2022

A little early for another Yoimiya rerun, but lately the Banners have been more reflective of who is featured in the main Archon Story of the game, not who's been absent the longest. So, expect Yoimiya to feature prominently in the story of version 3.2.

Nahida and Layla.

What about Phase 2? Well, reliable 'Uncle Lu' is back again, claiming that 5-Star Hydro archer Tartaglia (commonly known as Childe), will be back with a Rerun of his Farewell of Snezhnaya Banner. The 5-Star Electro Catalyst-user, Yae Miko, will be the other featured 5-Star character in 3.2, running alongside Childe's as part of her Everbloom Violet Banner.

[Reliable - Uncle Lu]



3.2 Second Half:

Childe + Yae

[Reliable - Uncle Lu]



3.2 Second Half:

Childe + Yae

Polar Star + Kagura's Verity pic.twitter.com/IzkFX9U1dK — SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.1 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. (@SaveYourPrimos) September 30, 2022

If the information above turns out to be accurate, the characters we'll see featured in the 3.2 update include:

Debut of Nahida (5-Star Dendro)

Debut of Layla (4-Star Cryo)

Rerun of Yoimiya (5-Star Pyro)

Rerun of Childe (5-Star Hydro)

Rerun of Yae Miko (5-Star Electro)

Working off the same information provided from leaker 'Uncle Lu' above, it looks like the next weapon Banner in Genshin Impact will feature a new 5-Star Catalyst called 'A Thousand Floating Dreams', and will be Nahida's signature weapon.

Uncle Lu also claims the 5-Star Thundering Pulse bow will be the other featured 5-Star weapon on the next Epitome Invocation. If Yoimiya does rerun in the first phase of 3.2, then this information should be correct, as its her signature weapon.

The Thundering Pulse is Yoimiya's signature weapon.

As for the 3.2 Phase 2 Epitome Invocation weapons, if the above character leaks turn out to be true, then we'll get the Polar Star bow and Kagura's Verity catalyst as the featured 5-Star weapons, as they are considered Childe's best in slot and Yae Miko's signature weapon, respectively.

The Polar Star, Childe's best in slot weapon.

As a reminder, none of this information is official, and we'll have to wait until the 3.2 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.