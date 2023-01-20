Peely's Plunder is a new Augment that's been added to Fortnite.

It allows you to track down buried treasure located somewhere on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map. You'll want to find it, as you'll often find Legendary loot.

Here's how to use the Peely's Plunder Augment to find buried treasure in Fortnite.

How to find buried treasure in Fortnite using Peely's Plunder

Peely's Plunder is a new Augment that has been added into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Augments give you buffs throughout a match, and Peely's Plunder actually gives you a treasure map after you select it. Unfortunately, Augments are currently random, so you'll have to wait until you draw it. Once you do, look in your inventory for a map, or on the ground if all your slots are full.

Pick up the map and select it, then watch as a red line points from your character and out into the surrounding area. You will need to be holding the map for this to work. All you need to do is follow the red lines until you see a glowing spot on the ground. This will lead you to a golden glowing 'X'. Dig at this spot with your Harvesting Tool to bring up a gold chest. This is the buried treasure you are looking for. Open the chest for some great loot!

Fortnite buried treasure rewards

Once you've opened the buried treasure chest, you'll spawn some very good loot indeed. In our experience, two Legendary weapons drop each time, as well as an assortment of healing items and ammo. This is a great way to get an edge at the start of a match, as you'll likely have some of the best weapon of anyone currently in the game.

Good luck finding buried treasure in Fortnite! If you would like to learn more about the battle royale, visit our guides on how to get XP fast, character locations, and animal locations.