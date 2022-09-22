Fortnite Paradise quest steps up to Part One listed

Fortnite Paradise quest steps up to Part One listedEvery challenge and XP reward for the Paradise quests.
Paradise quests are the storyline challenges for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
Last Fortnite season saw the Reality Tree slowly change certain locations on the Island, but The Scientist realised that there was something more dangerous afoot as members of The Seven started disappearing. Now The Herald, along with a mysterious chrome substance, have invaded the Island and, in an attempt to look for help, The Paradigm has vanished through the Zero Point.
Below you’ll find all of the Fortnite Paradise quests listed, along with everything we currently know about how these quests work.
Fortnite Paradise quests explained
The Fortnite Paradise quests will be released throughout Chapter 3 Season 4 until it ends on Saturday, 3rd December.
The Paradise quests are divided into Parts, which each contain a collection of different challenges.
Players were given a time limit (roughly a week) to complete Part One of the Paradise quests and it’s yet to be seen if this is continued in the other Parts. If it is, and wish to follow Season 4’s storyline, then make sure you complete the quests before this deadline.
At the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 4, you needed to play between three to five matches for the Paradise quests to appear in your Quest Hub. At the time of writing, we’re unsure whether this was intended or a bug.
We also don’t know when Part Two will be released, but we will update this page when the next set of Paradise quests are released.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here and with it comes a new Battle Pass! This season has introduced EvoChrome weapons, Chrome Splash locations and the ability to phase through walls. There are also new vault locations and map changes. The Paradise quests are this season's storyline challenges, including destorying Chrome objects to collect Chrome anomalies.
Fortnite Paradise quests Part One listed
Below you’ll find all of the Fortnite Paradise quests in Part One.
It’s important to note that the ‘Await further orders’ quests require you to start a new match, so, if you want to blast through these quests, simply exit your current match and enter a new one.
First:
- Prepare for Jones’s call on your next Bus Ride (1)
- Reboot a computer at Seven Outpost II, V, or Synapse Station (1) - 32k XP
- Establish a Device Uplink near the Reality Tree (1) - 32k XP
- Find an odd Reality Tree Root (1) - 32k XP
- Use The Device to record the bizarre sound at a Reality Tree Root (1) - 32k XP
Second:
- Await further orders (1)
- Use a computer at a Seven Research Lab to decode the recording (1) - 32k XP
Third:
- Await further orders (1)
- Destroy a car or truck to collect Electronic Parts (3) - 32k XP
- Place all the parts of the translator setup near a Reality Tree Root (1) - 32k XP
Fourth:
- Await further orders (1)
- Talk to Blackheart about The Scientist’s notes (1) - 32k XP
- Find and dig up The Scientist’s stolen research notes (1) - 32k XP
- Eliminate an opponent with an EvoChrome Weapon (1) - 32k XP
- Phase through Chrome structures (3) - 32k XP
- Destroy Chrome objects, then collect Chrome Anomalies (5) - 32k XP
Fifth:
- Await further orders (1)
- Place the Chrome Anomaly in the test chamber at a Research Lab (1) - 32k XP
- Approach the Control Panel and hit the red buttons as they appear and then Activate the holotable (1) - 32k XP
Sixth:
- Await further orders (1)
- Collect battle plans from a bunker (1) - 32k XP
To collect the battle plans, you will first need to find a vault key.
Seventh:
- Await further orders (1)
- Assist in defeating The Herald (1) - 32k XP
Eighth:
- Await further orders (1)
- Land on the Island (1) - 32k XP
More to come…
Good luck completing the Paradise quests in Fortnite!