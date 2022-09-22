Fortnite Paradise quest steps up to Part One listed

Paradise quests are the storyline challenges for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Last Fortnite season saw the Reality Tree slowly change certain locations on the Island, but The Scientist realised that there was something more dangerous afoot as members of The Seven started disappearing. Now The Herald, along with a mysterious chrome substance, have invaded the Island and, in an attempt to look for help, The Paradigm has vanished through the Zero Point.

Below you’ll find all of the Fortnite Paradise quests listed, along with everything we currently know about how these quests work.

