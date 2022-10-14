How to open a Lock with a Key, and a Safe in a single Fortnite match

Open a Lock using a Key, and a Safe in a single match is one of Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4's weekly challenges.

This can be tricky if you don't know where to look, especially as Safes are usually hidden away in Fortnite.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock more skins for the Battle Pass.

How to open a Lock with a Key in Fortnite

To open a Lock with a Key in Fortnite you have two main options. The first is to look for locked weapon crates. These are marked on your map after picking up a Key, and are always marked by a single lock. For reference, they are always found at Tilted Towers. You can use Keys on these locks to complete the first requirement of the challenge.

The second (and recommended) way is to unlock a Vault, whether that's a one or two Key Vault found around the map. To do so, land anywhere on the map and look for a Key. Keys can be found anywhere as ground loot, or in Chests. Now, for the method we'll be using to complete the challenge, you will want to find two Keys if possible.

Vault locations.

Once you have picked up at least one Key, you'll find Vault locations marked on your map. You can also use the map embedded above to track down the closest Vault. Note that some Vaults require two Keys, and as these ones tend to also contain Safes, that's what you'll want to aim for.

Once at a Vault, unlock it using your Keys. This will fulfill the first part of the challenge.

How to find and unlock a Safe

Safes can be hidden away all over the map, so finding them can be tricky. Thankfully, most two Key Vaults have them locked away inside. This is the recommended place to find Safes for now.

Once you've found one, just interact with it and wait for the animation to complete. You'll get a hefty chunk of Gold for your troubles. Unlocking a Safe will then complete the 'open a Lock with a Key, and then a Safe in a single match' challenge. You'll be rewarded 20k XP.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, check out our pages on the current Battle Pass, EvoChrome weapon locations and how to get XP fast.