Slide for 30 meters continuously on ice is one of the time-limited weekly challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

We've detailed how to slide for 30 meters continuously on ice in Fortnite below, along with the best ice locations to complete the challenge at.

You'll earn 16k XP for completing this challenge, which can then help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

Ice locations in Fortnite

There are a few areas of ice located in the snowy northern area of the map, with the best ones found west and south of Brutal Bastion. If you're looking at the map, ice is marked by the light blue areas in snowy regions.

Go west or south of Brutal Bastion to find ice areas.

The largest area of ice in the current Chapter 4 Season 1 is west of Brutal Bastion, near the border with Anvil Square. It also has cars for a quick getaway if you only want to quickly do a challenge here, or talk to a character.

How to slide for 30 meters continuously on ice in Fortnite

Once you've found a big enough area of ice, you'll need to slide for 30 meters continuously to complete a weekly challenge. This means you have to do it all in one go, so you'll need to gather a bit of speed by sprinting first, and then pressing the crouch button while on ice. This is R3 on controllers, and Left Ctrl on PC by default.

Press the crouch button while sprinting to slide on ice.

While it helps to complete the challenge if you're under the effects of Slap Juice, it's not necessary. We were able to gain enough speed and then slide far enough to complete the challenge with no increased stamina from Slap Juice.

If you do want a little extra help, you can find Slap Berries growing in the orange-coloured areas of your map, or Slap Juice by searching coolers and destroying Slap Barrels, and occasionally in chests and as floor loot.

Slap won't make you slide longer, but it does help you run for longer, which can increase your speed going into a slide.

