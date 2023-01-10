How to claim Capture Points in Fortnite and all Capture Point locations

Claim Capture Points is one of the time-limited weekly challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

We've detailed how to claim Capture Points in Fortnite below, along with all Capture Point locations.

There are five stages to this challenge, and you'll earn 16k XP for completing each stage for a total of 80k XP. This XP can then help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

Fortnite Capture Point locations

Capture Points are located at every named area in the current Chapter 4 Season 1 map. If you open you map, any landmark with white or yellow writing will have a Capture Point.

We suggest landing at a landmark with white writing on the map, as this means you'll avoid the yellow-coloured Hot Spots where lots of people will be landing for better loot - making it harder to claim a Capture Point, as it takes time to do so. The Hot Spot locations randomly change every match.

Here's every named location you can find a Capture Point as of writing:

Anvil Square

Breakwater Bay

Brutal Bastion

Faulty Splits

Frenzy Fields

Lonely Labs

Shattered Slabs

Slappy Shores

The Citadel

Once you go to a location with a Capture Point, you'll then have to claim it for loot, or to complete challenges...

How to claim Capture Points in Fortnite

Capture Points are the small circles found around a long pole containing a flag. To claim a Capture Point in Fortnite, you need to stay within the circle around the flag until it is raised to the top of the pole, which takes around 45 seconds. Capturing will take longer if you leave the circle, as the flag will start to fall.

Stay within the circle until the flag is raised to claim a Capture Point for loot.

Once the flag is fully raised, loot will spawn around it. This includes weapons of various rarities, ammo, gold bars, and health and shield items. Enemies in the area will also be marked for 30 seconds.

If another player has claimed a Capture Point before you get to it, you won't be able to raise the flag again to capture it. You'll have to either travel to another named landmark on the map to find another, or quit out and try again.

