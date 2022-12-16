How to hide in giant snowballs in Fortnite

You'll need to hide in giant snowballs at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion and Lonely Labs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 to complete a weekly challenge.

This can be tricky to do if you have no idea how giant snowballs work in Fortnite, or if you don't know where to find Frosty Firs as it's unmarked on the map.

Here's how to make a giant snowball, and how to hide in it in Fortnite. You'll also find a map below with all three locations clearly marked, so that you can get busy earning some weekly challenge XP.

How to make a giant snowball in Fortnite

Let's start off with how to make a snowball in Fortnite. You'll just need to land at any location covered in snow (currently the northeastern region of the Chapter 4 Season 1 map) and hit the ground with your Harvesting Tool. This will create a snowball that can be repeatedly struck to increase its size.

Eventually it will free itself from the snow and start to roll around, much like the boulders found elsewhere on the map. Be careful, as these giant snowballs will damage you if they start rolling fast enough.

How to hide inside giant snowballs in Fortnite

Now that you have built a giant snowball, you can hide in it. After a few hits, the snowball will start to roll. You will then see a 'Hide' prompt. Press the interact button to jump inside. These snowballs are surprisingly great hiding places, and can even be used to roll down hills. If you hit an enemy at speed, you'll do significant damage.

How to complete the Hide in giant snowballs at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion and Lonely Labs challenge

To complete this challenge you will need to hide in giant snowballs at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion and Lonely Labs.

This is easy enough, as the last two locations of the three are marked on the map as named locations. Frosty Firs is unmarked, but can be found northwest of Brutal Bastion. You'll see the three locations you need to head to on the map above. You'll earn 16K in XP for completing the challenge as well as progress towards your Weekly Challenges.

