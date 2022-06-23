Fortnite diving board locations and where to jump off a diving board explained

Fortnite diving board locations and where to jump off a diving board explainedSplash!
Jump off a diving board is one of the Weekly challenges released during Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
To complete this Fortnite challenge, you’ll need to jump off a diving board three times, so it’s a good idea to know where the diving board locations are.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.
Fortnite diving board locations
There are five different diving boards you can jump off of to complete this Fortnite Weekly challenge and all of them are located in Loot Lake.
Remember - you need to jump off a diving board three times to complete this challenge!
The easiest diving board to use, since it requires less climbing compared to the others, is the one in the middle of Loot Lake.
To reach it, either swim or use a boat to reach the ramp near the southern wall and then climb atop it. Here you’ll find the diving board waiting for it and, after jumping on it, simply swim around and climb back onto the ramp to jump again.
After three jumps, the challenge will be completed!
If, however, you wish to jump off the diving boards located atop the walls, you’ll need to use the zip-line located atop the hill on Loot Lake’s southern shore to reach the nearest section of wall.
Atop this wall, you’ll find one diving board and a nearby zip-line that will take you to the northern wall where another diving board is located. Both of these diving boards can have chests spawn atop them.
