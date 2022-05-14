Use a Balloon is an unvaulted quest currently live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

To complete the quest, you will first need to know where to find a Balloon, and then you'll need to work out how to use it.

Completing this challenge will award you 1,000XP. This makes it a very quick way to earn some extra progress towards your Battle Pass.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance Story Trailer

Fortnite Balloon locations

Balloons are currently being trialled in Fortnite before being added into the game long-term via Funding Stations. As such, you can find them as ground loot, anywhere on the map.

They look like small packets of Balloons, and will take up one slot in your inventory. They can be seen in the screenshot below.

How to use Balloons

If you logged into Fortnite this week you may have noticed a new unvaulted challenge. It asks you to use a Balloon, which is easy once you know how. First, select a Balloon in your inventory, and then hold the right trigger.

You can attach multiple balloons to your character, by repeating the process outlined above. Balloons essentially increase your jump height and duration. The more Balloons, the higher the jump, and the longer you'll stay in the air.

To detach Balloons, you just need to press and hold down the right stick while in the air. This can be used to control your descent.

