Knowing how to raise your Heat Level in Fortnite will get you one step closer to completing all of the Most Wanted challenges, and you will earn some useful perks too. Your Heat Level is just how notorious you are in that match, it's a measure of how much damage and chaos you have caused. Don't worry, this is a good thing!

Raising your Heat Level in Fortnite will make Cold Blooded enemies more aggressive towards you and you will be able to be seen by other people on the minimap. Also, you'll be easier for other players to spot if they are near you. However, the rewards outweigh the risks.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to raise your Heat Level in Fortnite, how to track it, and we explain what the Heat Level perks are.

How to raise your Heat Level in Fortnite

There are a few ways that you can quickly raise your Heat Level in Fortnite with minimal effort:

Attack Cold Blooded enemies.

Open loot chests around the map.

Defeat Cold Blooded Bosses.

Take down multiple opponents in quick succession.

Open Vaults using a Vault Keycard.

Opening chests boosts your heat level quickly.

Your Heat Level is increased when you do things that make you more notorious, so the more damage that you deal to your enemies, steal loot or hurt the Cold Blooded members, the more you stand out.

How to check your Heat Level in Fortnite

You can track your Heat Level in Fortnite the moment you drop into a match.

When you enter your match, you should see a set of four flame icons in the top left corner of your screen. They should be empty at the very beginning.

Our first Heat Level was almost full here.

The icons will slowly begin to fill up as you gain more notoriety throughout the match, and once one icon is full you will have reached that Heat Level.

In solo matches, it's only your individual Heat Level that will be displayed here. However, in matches where you're playing with other people in your team, the Heat Level on display is a measurement of your entire team which means it can be easier to fill up.

Fortnite Heat Level perks explained

There are four Heat Levels in Fortnite, and you gain perks that are unique to these levels each time you reach one.

The speed boost comes in handy.

The higher your Heat Level is, the more perks you will gain. We've broken down each level and their perks below:

Heat Level Perks One Defeated opponents drop more bars to collect. Two Up to 100% health regeneration and movement speed increases by 15%. Three Up to 100% health regeneration, up to 50% shield regeneration, and movement speed increases by 20%. Four Up to 100% health and shield regeneration, and movement speed increases by 25%.

Now it's time for you to turn up the Heat and gain your own perks in Fortnite's Most Wanted event!