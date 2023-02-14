How to collect a Vault Keycard dropped by defeated Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite

Collecting a Vault Keycard from defeated Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite will help you to complete one of the new Most Wanted missions. There are several challenges for you to complete as part of this new limited time mode, but collecting the Vault Keycard is one that will throw you into the middle of chaos.

Finding a Vault Keycard in Fortnite is the first step, and the next is to survive long enough to defeat a Cold Blooded Boss. These Bosses are tough, dangerous, and they have a crew protecting them. It's your job to fend them off, as well as other players, to get that Keycard for yourself.

If this all sounds a bit stressful, don't worry. We're going to show you how to collect a Vault Keycard and how to defeat a Cold Blooded Boss in Fortnite.

How to collect a Vault Keycard from Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite

To collect a Vault Keycard from Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite, you need to defeat them. Once you have knocked them down and taken them out, they will drop everything they are holding. This includes the Vault Key, alongside high-tier loot.

Once you spot the Keycard, walk up to it and grab it when the control prompt appears. However, be careful, there will almost definitely be other players after it.

Cold Blooded Bosses Locations in Fortnite

Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite can be found at one of these three locations:

Shattered Slabs

Frenzy Fields

Brutal Bastion

They can be found alongside the Vaults at these locations. We've also marked where you can find them on the map below.

How to defeated Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite

To defeat a Cold Blooded Boss, you need to be ready for an epic battle. Not only will you be facing the Cold Blooded Boss and their workers, you'll almost definitely be fighting off other people who want the Vault Key too.

Preparation is key

Before heading to the Vault site, we recommend grabbing some Shields, Health and a couple of weapons. Weapons can be found at the Vault locations too, but it's much safer to be prepared when you go in.

Battling the Boss

Once you are at the location, the Bosses will almost always be near to the Vault. All you need to do is to take them down.

The Boss in that area will be the one who has a Shield Bar and a Health Bar appear above their heads. Usually, this will appear after they've been shot once.

After you identify the Boss, you need to defeat them and stay alive long enough to steal the Keycard. The Shield bar is the first thing you need to wear down. Repeatedly attack the Boss to break their shield. However, watch your back, Cold Blooded suits will protect their boss and the commotion will often attract other players.

We had no Shields left at this point and promptly got Sniped from elsewhere.

A rapid-fire weapon or a weapon that deals heavy damage in a single hit (grenades also work well) are useful for breaking the Shield quickly. If you're not sure which Weapon to pick up, check out our picks for the best weapons in Fortnite to figure out which one is for you.

Then, after breaking the Shield, you can start to chip away at their health. The more health they lose, the more dangerous the Boss becomes so make sure to dodge out of the way if you need to.

As you did with the Shield, repeatedly attack the Boss to take them out. Without their Shield, headshots inflict a substantial amount of damage in a short space of time.

Once you have knocked them down, shoot them a few more times to take them out. They will then drop their loot and the Vault Keycard.

Vault Keycard Rewards explained

As well as helping you to complete one of the Intel and Recon challenges, the Vault Keycard will give you access to the Vault.

All Cold Blooded enemies drop loot worth grabbing.

There is a lot of high-tier loot in the Vaults, including Exotic Weapons that really pack a punch. Once you get inside, do not let your guard down as other players will be hot on your tail to try to steal your hard-earned rewards.

Enjoy hunting for Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite!