Pokémon Go Team Building quest steps, choose a path Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion, Jellicent differences

The Team Building quest in Pokémon Go is research released alongside the Pokémon World Championships in August 2022.

Available as part of a Twitch code giveaway throughout the event, the short Pokémon Go quest is designed to help you build out a strong Great League team.

Part of that is a branching path - having you choose between Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion and Jellicent in Pokémon Go.

Once you begin, the Team Building research is available until Wednesday, 31st August at midnight local time.

Team Building: Great League Step 1 of 3

Once you have begun the quest from the Twitch code giveaway, the first quest steps are as follows:

Catch 1 Pokémon - x500 Stardust

Catch 2 Pokémon - x500 Stardust

Catch 3 Pokémon - x500 Stardust

Rewards: x3 Star Piece

From there, you have to make a choice...

Choose a Path Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion and Jellicent choice differences

Upon completing this step, you’ll be asked to choose between the three paths - Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion and Jellicent.

Though the quest steps from here are the same, the rewards differ - giving you a different Great League team to take away:

Galarian Stunfisk choice : Ariados, Pelipper, Galarian Stunfisk

: Ariados, Pelipper, Galarian Stunfisk Drapion choice : Skarmory, Swampert, Drapion

: Skarmory, Swampert, Drapion Jellicent choice: Venusaur, Jellicent, Talonflame

This changes the encounter and Candy rewards in the second step.

'Team Building: Great League' Step 2 of 3

Depending on your team of choice, they will appear as encounters and Candy rewards in this second step:

Use a Charged TM - Encounter based on your team choice

Power Up Pokémon 10 times - Encounter based on your team choice

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - Encounter based on your team choice

Rewards: x10 Candy for each of your team choices

'Team Building: Great League' Step 3 of 3

The final quest step involves competing in the Go Battle League:

Battle another Trainer in the Great League - x500 Stardust

Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League - x1000 Stardust

Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League - x5000 Stardust

Rewards: x1 Premium Raid Pass

Thanks to leepierre1 on reddit for confirming this final quest step.

Best of luck using your new Great League team!

Remember, you have until Wednesday, 31st August at midnight local time - which is the end of the Season of Go - to complete the above quest.