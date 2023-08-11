Pokémon World Championships 2023 quest step, rewards and field research tasks in Pokémon Go
It’s time for the Pokémon World Championship 2023 and there’s a Pokémon Go event to help you celebrate!
During the Pokémon World Championship 2023 event in Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to collect event-exclusive field research tasks and complete the Pokémon World Championships 2023 timed research quest.
Evolving certain Pokémon during this event will also allow them to earn a specific attack, but, if battling isn’t your thing, make sure you take the time to catch the newly released Passimian.
'Pokémon World Championships 2023' quest step in Pokémon Go
The Pokémon World Championships 2023 is a timed research quest which can be completed during the event sharing its name in Pokémon Go.
As this quest has a deadline, you must complete it before Tuesday 15th August at 8pm (local time) to earn all of its rewards. You’ll miss out on the rewards if you let this date pass you by without claiming them.
Below you’ll find all of the Pokémon World Championships 2023 quest steps and rewards, but be wary - there are spoilers!
'Pokémon World Championships 2023' Step 1 of 1
- Catch 5 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 1 Fast TM
- Use 5 Charged Attacks - 10 Great Balls
- Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Charged TM
- Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times - 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 1 Elite Fast TM and World Championships Pikachu
Pokémon World Championships 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go
During the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event in Pokémon Go, you may find yourself collecting event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. All of these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends.
Here are the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event field research tasks:
- Catch 7 Pokémon reward - World Championship 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew or Seel encounter
- Trade a Pokémon reward - Passimian or Wimpod encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League reward - 1000 Stardust
- Power up a Pokémon 5 times reward - Magikarp or Spheal encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
Featured attacks during the Pokémon World Championships 2023 in Pokémon Go
Five Pokémon can learn a featured attack if you earn them via evolution during the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event in Pokémon Go.
These Pokémon, along with the moves, are:
- Alolan Sandslash - Shadow Claw (Ghost-type Fast Attack)
- Trainer Battles - 6
- Gyms and raids - 9
- Machamp - Payback (Dark-type Charged Attack)
- Trainer Battles - 110
- Gyms and raids - 100
- Dewgong - Ice Shard (Ice-type Fast Attack)
- Trainer Battles - 12
- Gyms and raids - 9
- Dewgong - Icy Wind (Ice-type Charged Attack)
- Trainer Battles - 60
- Gyms and raids - 60
- Walrein - Powder Snow (Ice-type Fast Attack)
- Trainer Battles - 5
- Gyms and raids - 6
- Walrein - Icicle Spear (Ice-type Charged Attack)
- Trainer Battles - 60
- Gyms and raids - 60
- Obstagoon - Obstruct (Dark-type Charged Attack)
- Trainer Battles - 15
- Gyms and raids - 20
Keep in mind that these attacks can only be earned if you obtain the above Pokémon via evolution, so, if you want an Alolan Sandslash which knows Shadow Claw, you will need to evolve an Alolan Sandshrew using 50 Sandshrew Candy.
All of these moves will be available until the event ends on Tuesday 15th August at 8pm (local time).
Everything else you need to know about the Pokémon World Championships 2023 in Pokémon Go
The Pokémon World Championships 2023 event sees the release of Passimian in Pokémon Go. This Fighting-type, known as the Teamwork Pokémon hails from the Alola region - the home of Gen 7 Pokémon. We recommend catching this Pokémon when you have the chance, so visit our how to catch Passimian page!
This event also sees a new costume Pokémon arrive in the game - World Championships 2023 Pikachu! This electric mouse is wearing a shirt themed around the event and can be caught by defeating it in one-star raids, completing certain event-exclusive field research tasks and by finishing this event’s timed research quest.
There are two bonuses running through the Pokémon World Championships events, with the first being an increase in the number of sets you can complete in the Go Battle League going up from five to 10. Secondly, the Pokémon you encounter as rewards from the Go Battle League will have a wider variance in their Attack, Defence and HP stats.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event:
- Machop
- Onix
- Lickitung
- Chinchou
- Wooper
- Sableye
- Meditite
- Spheal
- Drilbur
- Scraggy
- Bunnelby
- Wooloo
This event also sees the release of shiny Scraggy and Scrafty in Pokémon Go!
You’ll be able to fight the following Pokémon in raids during the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|World Championships 2023 Pikachu
|Skarmory
|Cresselia
|Mega Gyarados
|Alolan Sandshrew
|Galarian Stunfisk
|Gligar
|Passimian
|Scraggy
Two new avatar items - the 2023 Worlds Jacket and 2023 Worlds Jersey - will be available in the in-game avatar shop from the start of the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event.
Alongside these new avatar items, the grey 2023 Worlds Tee will be available for free and, if you’re watching the World Championships stream, you’ll be able to grab a code which will allow you to redeem the yellow version of this shirt.
The code for the Yellow Worlds 2023 shirt is 4DSJTSPX4B9AH.
Finally, the Pokémon Go World Champion will receive a very special outfit and pose.
Whether you’re watching or attending, hope you enjoy the Pokémon World Championships this year!