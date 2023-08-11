Pokémon World Championships 2023 quest step, rewards and field research tasks in Pokémon Go

It’s time for the Pokémon World Championship 2023 and there’s a Pokémon Go event to help you celebrate!

During the Pokémon World Championship 2023 event in Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to collect event-exclusive field research tasks and complete the Pokémon World Championships 2023 timed research quest.

Evolving certain Pokémon during this event will also allow them to earn a specific attack, but, if battling isn’t your thing, make sure you take the time to catch the newly released Passimian.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

'Pokémon World Championships 2023' quest step in Pokémon Go The Pokémon World Championships 2023 is a timed research quest which can be completed during the event sharing its name in Pokémon Go. As this quest has a deadline, you must complete it before Tuesday 15th August at 8pm (local time) to earn all of its rewards. You’ll miss out on the rewards if you let this date pass you by without claiming them. Below you’ll find all of the Pokémon World Championships 2023 quest steps and rewards, but be wary - there are spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Image credit: Niantic 'Pokémon World Championships 2023' Step 1 of 1 Catch 5 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon 5 times - 1 Fast TM

Use 5 Charged Attacks - 10 Great Balls

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Charged TM

Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times - 10 Ultra Balls Rewards: 1 Elite Fast TM and World Championships Pikachu

Pokémon World Championships 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go During the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event in Pokémon Go, you may find yourself collecting event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. All of these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. Here are the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event field research tasks: Catch 7 Pokémon reward - World Championship 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew or Seel encounter

reward - World Championship 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew or Seel encounter Trade a Pokémon reward - Passimian or Wimpod encounter

reward - Passimian or Wimpod encounter Battle in the Go Battle League reward - 1000 Stardust

reward - 1000 Stardust Power up a Pokémon 5 times reward - Magikarp or Spheal encounter

reward - Magikarp or Spheal encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Encounters with Seel, Spheal and Wimpod can be earned by finishing the event-exclusive field research tasks.

Featured attacks during the Pokémon World Championships 2023 in Pokémon Go Five Pokémon can learn a featured attack if you earn them via evolution during the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon, along with the moves, are: Alolan Sandslash - Shadow Claw (Ghost-type Fast Attack)

- Shadow Claw (Ghost-type Fast Attack) Trainer Battles - 6



Gyms and raids - 9

Machamp - Payback (Dark-type Charged Attack)

- Payback (Dark-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 110



Gyms and raids - 100

Dewgong - Ice Shard (Ice-type Fast Attack)

- Ice Shard (Ice-type Fast Attack) Trainer Battles - 12



Gyms and raids - 9

Dewgong - Icy Wind (Ice-type Charged Attack)

- Icy Wind (Ice-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 60



Gyms and raids - 60

Walrein - Powder Snow (Ice-type Fast Attack)

- Powder Snow (Ice-type Fast Attack) Trainer Battles - 5



Gyms and raids - 6

Walrein - Icicle Spear (Ice-type Charged Attack)

- Icicle Spear (Ice-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 60



Gyms and raids - 60

Obstagoon - Obstruct (Dark-type Charged Attack)

- Obstruct (Dark-type Charged Attack) Trainer Battles - 15



Gyms and raids - 20 Keep in mind that these attacks can only be earned if you obtain the above Pokémon via evolution, so, if you want an Alolan Sandslash which knows Shadow Claw, you will need to evolve an Alolan Sandshrew using 50 Sandshrew Candy. All of these moves will be available until the event ends on Tuesday 15th August at 8pm (local time). The Season of Hidden Gems has arrived, bringing with it Routes, Zygarde, and a new Go Battle League season. The Pokémon World Championships 2023 event is currently running and its brought Passimian to Pokémon Go! Elsewhere, be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.