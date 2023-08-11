How to get Passimian in Pokémon Go
How to catch the Teamwork Pokémon!
Passimian is Gen 7 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Hidden Gems.
Released in Pokémon Go as part of the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event in August 2023, the design of this Fighting-type Pokémon appears to take inspiration from lemurs - tail and all.
Below you’ll learn how to get Passimian in Pokémon Go, along with Passimian’s counters and weaknesses if you’d like to battle it in a three-star raid.
How to get Passimian in Pokémon Go
Passimian made its first appearance in Pokémon Go on Friday 11th August 2023 as part of the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event.
Here’s how you can catch Passimian during the Pokémon World Championships event:
- In three-star raids
- Event-exclusive field research tasks - Trade a Pokémon
The best method for catching Passimian comes down to whether you want to defeat it in a raid - be it by using a Remote Raid Pass in conjunction with apps like Poke Genie, with other trainers in person or alone - or if you want to hunt down its event-exclusive field research task.
If you do decide to go down the field research route, keep in mind that the tasks you receive from PokéStops change on a daily basis. This means that while you can get one task, like 'Catch 5 Pokémon', from a PokéStop one day, the task it offers on the next might be completely different. You may also find yourself earning one of the seasonal field research tasks rather than an event-exclusive one.
For this reason, we recommend joining a local Pokémon Go group if you plan on getting Passimian via the field research task. Someone in this group might have already found the PokéStop you’re looking for, which will save you a lot of time spinning PokéStops!
It's also important to remember that since the task is 'Trade a Pokémon,' you will need to know another Pokémon Go player so you can complete it.
The advantage of earning Passimian via the field research task is that it can be saved and completed after the event ends. Just make sure you don’t accidentally delete the task!
When it comes to battling Passimian in raids, remember that this Pokémon is a three-star raid boss. You may not be able to solo this raid boss due to this, especially if you’re a newcomer to Pokémon Go. Alongside this, there’s no guarantee that you’ll successfully catch Passimian and, if it does run away, you’ll have to win another raid or find the field research task to catch it.
Since Passimian doesn’t evolve, you, thankfully, only have to catch this Pokémon once if you simply want to add it to your Pokédex.
We do highly recommend catching Passimian or at least finding its field research task during the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event, because, at the time of writing, we don’t know what its spawn rate will be after the event ends. There’s a chance that, like many of the recently released Pokémon, Passimian will be hard to find after the event ends, so it’s worth catching it when you have the chance.
Passimian counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
If you want to defeat Passimian in a Pokémon Go raid, then it’s a good idea to its counters and weaknesses:
- Passimian type - Fighting-type
- Passimian is weak against - Fairy, Flying and Psychic-types
- Passimian counters - For Fairy-types, Granbull, Gardevoir, Togekiss and Sylveon. For Flying-types, Moltres, Rayquaza, Staraptor and Braviary. For Psychic-types, Mewtwo, Metagross, Unbound Hoopa and Lunala.
- Other Passimian notes - A team of strong Psychic-types are the way to go, especially if you have a Mewtwo which knows Psystrike. If you can, and we highly recommend doing so if you’re tackling Passimian alone, it’s also worth adding Mega Gardevoir to your team to boost both Psychic and Fairy-type attacks.
Passimian CP in Pokémon Go
Passimian has the following CP ranges in Pokémon Go:
- Raid Boss CP for Passimian - 18,811 CP
- Passimian max CP at Level 40 - 3033 CP
- Max normal CP for catching Passimian - 1654 to 1733 CP
- Max weather boost CP (Cloudy) for catching Passimian - 2068 to 2166 CP
Passimian moveset in Pokémon Go
When it comes to Passimian’s best moveset in Pokémon Go we recommend using Counter as its Fast Attack and Superpower as its Charged Attack.
Below you’ll find Passimian’s full moveset in Pokémon Go:
Possible Fast Attack
- Counter (Fighting)
- Rock Smash (Fighting)
- Take Down (Normal)
Possible Charged Attack
- Brick Break (Fighting)
- Close Combat (Fighting)
- Superpower (Fighting)
Good luck catching Passimian in Pokémon Go!