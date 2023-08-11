Passimian is Gen 7 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Hidden Gems.

Released in Pokémon Go as part of the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event in August 2023, the design of this Fighting-type Pokémon appears to take inspiration from lemurs - tail and all.

Below you’ll learn how to get Passimian in Pokémon Go, along with Passimian’s counters and weaknesses if you’d like to battle it in a three-star raid.

On this page:

How to get Passimian in Pokémon Go

Passimian made its first appearance in Pokémon Go on Friday 11th August 2023 as part of the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event.

Here’s how you can catch Passimian during the Pokémon World Championships event:

In three-star raids

Event-exclusive field research tasks - Trade a Pokémon

The best method for catching Passimian comes down to whether you want to defeat it in a raid - be it by using a Remote Raid Pass in conjunction with apps like Poke Genie, with other trainers in person or alone - or if you want to hunt down its event-exclusive field research task.

If you do decide to go down the field research route, keep in mind that the tasks you receive from PokéStops change on a daily basis. This means that while you can get one task, like 'Catch 5 Pokémon', from a PokéStop one day, the task it offers on the next might be completely different. You may also find yourself earning one of the seasonal field research tasks rather than an event-exclusive one.

For this reason, we recommend joining a local Pokémon Go group if you plan on getting Passimian via the field research task. Someone in this group might have already found the PokéStop you’re looking for, which will save you a lot of time spinning PokéStops!

It's also important to remember that since the task is 'Trade a Pokémon,' you will need to know another Pokémon Go player so you can complete it.

The advantage of earning Passimian via the field research task is that it can be saved and completed after the event ends. Just make sure you don’t accidentally delete the task!

When it comes to battling Passimian in raids, remember that this Pokémon is a three-star raid boss. You may not be able to solo this raid boss due to this, especially if you’re a newcomer to Pokémon Go. Alongside this, there’s no guarantee that you’ll successfully catch Passimian and, if it does run away, you’ll have to win another raid or find the field research task to catch it.

Since Passimian doesn’t evolve, you, thankfully, only have to catch this Pokémon once if you simply want to add it to your Pokédex.

We do highly recommend catching Passimian or at least finding its field research task during the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event, because, at the time of writing, we don’t know what its spawn rate will be after the event ends. There’s a chance that, like many of the recently released Pokémon, Passimian will be hard to find after the event ends, so it’s worth catching it when you have the chance.