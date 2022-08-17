Pokémon Go Twitch code giveaway times and full Pokémon World Championship schedule

There is a Pokémon Go Twitch code giveaway this week for the 2022 Pokémon World Championships - and with time-limited research up for grabs, you won't want to miss it!

Codes will be given away throughout the event, and though they must be redeemed quickly in Pokémon Go, the good news is you'll have multiple opportunities across all three days to get one.

This page explains the various Pokémon Go Twitch code giveaway times as part of the wider Pokémon World Championships Twitch schedule.

Pokémon Go Twitch code giveaway times in UTC, UK / BST, CEST, EDT and PDT

By tuning into the official Pokémon Go Twitch channel during the Pokémon World Championships, you can obtain an exclusive 'Team Building' research quest.

Codes will be given away in the Twitch chat throughout all three days during the below times.

Since Niantic has confirmed there will be "multiple opportunities to receive a code throughout the broadcast", you don't have to watch from the very beginning. How many chances we'll have to claim a code remains to be seen - though with the event going on for multiple hours across three days, it should hopefully be accessible from multiple time zones.

Thursday, August 18th Twitch stream times (starting 7:30am UTC):

UK: 8:30am to 5pm (BST)

8:30am to 5pm (BST) Europe: 9:30am to 6pm (CEST)

9:30am to 6pm (CEST) East Coast US: 3:30am to 12am (EDT)

3:30am to 12am (EDT) West Coast US: 12:30am to 9am (PDT)

Friday, August 19th Twitch stream times (starting 7:45am UTC):

UK: 8:45am to 3pm (BST)

8:45am to 3pm (BST) Europe: 9:45am to 4pm (CEST)

9:45am to 4pm (CEST) East Coast US: 3:45am to 10am (EDT)

3:45am to 10am (EDT) West Coast US: 12:45am to 7am (PDT)

Saturday, August 20th Twitch stream times (starting 7:45am UTC):

UK: 8:45am to 4pm (BST)

8:45am to 4pm (BST) Europe: 9:45am to 5pm (CEST)

9:45am to 5pm (CEST) East Coast US: 3:45am to 11am (EDT)

3:45am to 11am (EDT) West Coast US: 12:45am to 8am (PDT)

If you get a code, it must be redeemed within one hour of being shared. There are details on how to do this with our how to redeem promo codes explainer.

Note: The above end times are based when the Twitch stream ends (based on the schedule below). This of course could vary, especially since the above times outlined by Niantic are slightly different to the actual event starts as specified by the Pokémon Company's official streaming schedule.

In short, there could be some variance we might not be aware of - so it might be worth checking in the middle of the event, rather than the tail end, to be safe.

Pokémon World Championship Twitch stream schedule

Beyond the above giveaway on the Pokémon Go Twitch channel, if you were interested to see what is happening at this year's Pokémon World Championships across all channels and games, here is the schedule across all three days in UK / BST time:

Stream Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Pokémon Go 9:30am - 5pm: Pokémon GO Last Chance Qualifier 9am - 3pm: Pokémon GO Main Double Elimination Bracket 9am - 4pm: Main Bracket Completes

2pm - 4pm: Finals, trophy presentation N/A Pokémon Video Game (VG) 9am - 8pm: VG Swiss Rounds 9am - 6pm: VG Swiss Rounds 9am - 3pm: VG Single Elimination Top Cut 12:30 pm: Junior Finals, Senior Finals, Masters Finals Pokémon TCG 9am - 9pm: TCG Swiss Rounds 9am - 9:15 pm: TCG Swiss Rounds 9am - 7pm: TCG Single Elimination Top Cut 9 am: Junior Finals, Senior Finals, Masters Finals Pokkén Tournament DX 9am - 5pm: Pokkén Tournament DX Last Chance Qualifier 9am - 6pm: Pokkén Tournament DX Main Double Elimination Bracket

3:30 pm - 6 pm - Finals N/A N/A Pokémon UNITE N/A 9am - 6pm: Group Stage 9am - 7:15 pm: Double Elimination Bracket

5pm - 7:45 pm: Finals, trophy presentation N/A

As well as all the above, know that from Thursday, 18th August there will be an in-game event for Pokémon Go, so even if you can't catch the above streams and get a code, you can still celebrate.

Best of luck with getting access!