Pokémon Go Mythic Blade Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Mythic Blade Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewardsEverything you need to know about the 2022 Mythic Blade event!
The Mythic Blade event has arrived in Pokémon Go, bringing with it a cool new Mythical Pokémon!
These events often come with a selection of challenges and bonuses, and the appearance of the Colt Pokémon is no different. You can complete a Mythic Blade Collection Challenge and collect a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout this short Pokémon Go event, and a ticketed Special Research featuring Ordinary Form Keldeo for those who wish to partake.
Along with a selection of themed Pokémon making their appearance during the Mythic Blade event, Crabrawler will be making its Pokémon Go debut!
On this page:
Mythic Blade Collection Challenge Pokémon List in Pokémon Go
The Mythic Blade Collection Challenges tasks you with finding a set of specific Pokémon during this short Pokémon Go event.
Remember – you must complete this challenge before 8pm (local time) on Sunday, 11th December or else you won’t be able to collect its rewards.
Here are the Pokémon, arranged in National Pokédex order, in the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge, along with how to catch them:
- Machop – In the wild and Team Go Rocket battles
- Machoke – Evolve a Machop with 25 Candy
- Galarian Farfetch’d – Event-exclusive field
- Hitmonlee – In the wild, event-exclusive field research tasks and Team Go Rocket battles
- Hitmonchan – In the wild, event-exclusive field research tasks and Team Go Rocket battles
- Hitmontop – In the wild and event-exclusive field research tasks
- Makuhita – In the wild and Team Go Rocket battles
- Hariyama – Evolve a Makuhita with 50 Candy
- Meditite – In the wild and in raids
- Medicham – Evolve a Meditite with 50 Candy
- Crabrawler – In the wild
Complete this Collection Challenge and you’ll earn one Fast TM and one Charged TM.
Mythic Blade field research tasks in Pokémon Go
The Mythic Blade event may be fairly short, running from Tuesday, December 6th 10am (local time) to Sunday, December 11th at 8pm (local time), but it comes with some several event-exclusive field research tasks that you can collect by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go.
Completing event-exclusive tasks, shown by the orange highlights in the Field view, will reward you with event-themed Pokémon. These frequently sit outside the normal spawn pool and become much rarer after the event.
Although these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend completing them during the Mythic Blade event as the Pokémon encounters you earn may help you complete the Collection Challenge.
Here are the Mythic Blade field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Power up Pokémon 15 times reward – Galarian Farfetch’d encounter
- Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon reward – Galarian Farfetch’d encounter
- Catch 7 Fighting-type Pokémon reward – Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan or Hitmontop encounter
Thank you to The Silph Research Group from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else you need to know about the Mythic Blade event in Pokémon Go
On top of the above Mythic Blade Collection Challenge and the event-exclusive research tasks, the Mythic Blade event brings a host of additional benefits and things to be excited about.
Players who buy a ticket to the event ($7.99 or the local equivalent pricing tier) will be able to catch the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo.
The spawn pool will be slightly different during the event, and the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild: Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Combusken, Makuhita, Meditite and Monferno. Poliwrath and the newly released Crabrawler will be rare spawns.
Raids will also be slightly different, and will feature several Pokémon that are both popular in Go Battle League. You can expect to see the following raids during the event:
- One-Star: Meditite, Buizel, Timburr and Tympole
- Three-Star: Poliwrath, Aerodactyl, Skarmory and Breloom
- Five-Star: Terrakion and Virizion (both will know the exclusive Charged move Sacred Sword)
- Mega: Mega Aggron
Keldeo fans can head to the store to purchase themed outfits for their avatar. Ticket-holding players will receive a Keldeo T-Shirt avatar item as part of the Special Research line.
Lastly, there will be special Incense encounters for ticket-holding players, with the following Pokémon appearing more frequently. Non-ticket-holders will have access to the regular Incense spawn pool:
- Machop
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmontop
- Beldum
- Tympole
- Ferroseed
Of these, Beldum will be the chase Pokémon, due to its strength in Master League and raids alike.
Good luck and we hope you enjoy this year’s Mythic Blade event in Pokémon Go!