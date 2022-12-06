Pokémon Go Mythic Blade Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards

The Mythic Blade event has arrived in Pokémon Go, bringing with it a cool new Mythical Pokémon!

These events often come with a selection of challenges and bonuses, and the appearance of the Colt Pokémon is no different. You can complete a Mythic Blade Collection Challenge and collect a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks throughout this short Pokémon Go event, and a ticketed Special Research featuring Ordinary Form Keldeo for those who wish to partake.

Along with a selection of themed Pokémon making their appearance during the Mythic Blade event, Crabrawler will be making its Pokémon Go debut!

The Mythic Blade Collection Challenges tasks you with finding a set of specific Pokémon during this short Pokémon Go event. Remember – you must complete this challenge before 8pm (local time) on Sunday, 11th December or else you won't be able to collect its rewards. Here are the Pokémon, arranged in National Pokédex order, in the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge, along with how to catch them: Galarian Fargetched'd is a research-exclusive Pokémon during this event. Machop – In the wild and Team Go Rocket battles

Machoke – Evolve a Machop with 25 Candy

Galarian Farfetch'd – Event-exclusive field

Hitmonlee – In the wild, event-exclusive field research tasks and Team Go Rocket battles

Hitmonchan – In the wild, event-exclusive field research tasks and Team Go Rocket battles

Hitmontop – In the wild and event-exclusive field research tasks

Makuhita – In the wild and Team Go Rocket battles

Hariyama – Evolve a Makuhita with 50 Candy

Meditite – In the wild and in raids

Medicham – Evolve a Meditite with 50 Candy

Crabrawler – In the wild Complete this Collection Challenge and you'll earn one Fast TM and one Charged TM.

The Mythic Blade event may be fairly short, running from Tuesday, December 6th 10am (local time) to Sunday, December 11th at 8pm (local time), but it comes with some several event-exclusive field research tasks that you can collect by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. Completing event-exclusive tasks, shown by the orange highlights in the Field view, will reward you with event-themed Pokémon. These frequently sit outside the normal spawn pool and become much rarer after the event. Although these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend completing them during the Mythic Blade event as the Pokémon encounters you earn may help you complete the Collection Challenge. Here are the Mythic Blade field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Power up Pokémon 15 times reward – Galarian Farfetch'd encounter

Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon reward – Galarian Farfetch'd encounter

Catch 7 Fighting-type Pokémon reward – Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan or Hitmontop encounter Thank you to The Silph Research Group from reddit for the help with this information! Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop can all be caught after catching 7 Fighting-type Pokémon