Pokémon Go Mysterious Masks quest tasks and rewards

Mysterious Masks is a special research quest in Pokémon Go themed around the ghost-type Pokémon, Yamask, and its Galarian variant.

Following a tradition which began with A Spooky Message and continued with A Spooky Message Unmasked, Mysterious Masks is part of the 2022 Halloween event.

Below you'll find every Mysterious Masks quest task and reward, which will help you complete this very spooky Pokémon Go quest.

On this page:

How Mysterious Masks works in Pokémon Go

Mysterious Masks was released on Thursday, 20th October as part of the Halloween 2022 celebrations and, since it's a special research quest, has no deadline. This means that, once you've collected the quest, you can complete it at your own pace - but remember that you only have until Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time) to claim the quest, or you won't gain access to it before it disappears.

This quest is themed around the ghost-type, Yamask, which was originally a human being. Due to its transformation, Yamask actually retains the memories of its human life and the mask it holds resembles its face from this time. If someone were to wear this mask, they would grant Yamask the ability to possess their body.

Mysterious Masks is constructed out of four quest steps, with each step containing three individual challenges. You'll be rewarded for every challenge and overall step you complete until the quest is finished!

Good luck completing Mysterious Masks in Pokémon Go!