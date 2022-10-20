Pokémon Go Mysterious Masks quest tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Mysterious Masks quest tasks and rewardsSay hello to Yamask again this Halloween.
Mysterious Masks is a special research quest in Pokémon Go themed around the ghost-type Pokémon, Yamask, and its Galarian variant.
Following a tradition which began with A Spooky Message and continued with A Spooky Message Unmasked, Mysterious Masks is part of the 2022 Halloween event.
Below you'll find every Mysterious Masks quest task and reward, which will help you complete this very spooky Pokémon Go quest.
On this page:
'Mysterious Masks' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find every step and reward for the Mysterious Masks special research quest in Pokémon Go.
Since it's a special research quest, Mysterious Masks doesn't have a deadline. Instead, you're free to complete this quest at your own pace without having to worry about it disappearing at a specific time - but you must claim it before Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time), or you won't gain access to it before it disappears.
You will find spoilers down below, so, if you'd prefer to remain surprised, we recommend skipping this section!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from TheSilphRoad subreddit for the help with this information!
'Mysterious Masks' Step 1 of 4
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1,313 Stardust
- Make 9 Curveball throws - Yamask encounter
- Make 49 Nice throws - 9 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust and Galarian Yamask encounter.
'Mysterious Masks' Step 2 of 4
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1,213 Stardust
- Earn 9 hearts with your buddy - Yamask encounter
- Send 13 Gifts to friends - 40 Great Balls
Rewards: 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust and a Galarian Yamask encounter
'Mysterious Masks' Step 3 of 4
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1,313 Stardust
- Catch 9 different species of Ghost-type Pokémon - Yamask encounter
- Make 49 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 49 PokéBalls
Rewards: 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust and a Galarian Yamask encounter
'Mysterious Masks' Step 4 of 4
- Claim reward - 49 XP
- Claim reward - 490 XP
- Claim reward - 4,900 XP
Rewards: 490 Stardust and 49 Yamask candy, and a Galarian Yamask encounter
Halloween has returned to Pokémon Go, bringing with it Mega Banette and the Mysterious Masks special research quest. You can also purchase two Halloween-themed quests from the in-game store - Yamask Timed Research and Halloween Timed Research. The quest steps 5 to 8 of A Cosmic Companion is now live as part of the Season of Light. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.
How Mysterious Masks works in Pokémon Go
Mysterious Masks was released on Thursday, 20th October as part of the Halloween 2022 celebrations and, since it's a special research quest, has no deadline. This means that, once you've collected the quest, you can complete it at your own pace - but remember that you only have until Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time) to claim the quest, or you won't gain access to it before it disappears.
This quest is themed around the ghost-type, Yamask, which was originally a human being. Due to its transformation, Yamask actually retains the memories of its human life and the mask it holds resembles its face from this time. If someone were to wear this mask, they would grant Yamask the ability to possess their body.
Mysterious Masks is constructed out of four quest steps, with each step containing three individual challenges. You'll be rewarded for every challenge and overall step you complete until the quest is finished!
Good luck completing Mysterious Masks in Pokémon Go!