Pokémon Go Halloween Timed Research quest tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Halloween Timed Research quest tasks and rewardsHow to earn the Lantern Pose in this pay-to-play Pokémon Go quest.
Halloween Timed Research is a pay-to-play research quest available during the Halloween 2022 event in Pokémon Go.
To access this quest, you need to purchase it from the in-game Pokémon Go store for either £4.49, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. After purchasing the quest, you’ll have until Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time) to complete it.
If you’ve decided to purchase this quest, you’ll find all of the Halloween Timed Research quest tasks and rewards below to help you complete it before the deadline.
On this page:
'Halloween Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Halloween Timed Research is a quest you can buy during the Halloween 2022 event in Pokémon Go.
Since it’s a timed research quest, you must complete Halloween Timed Research by Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time) if you want to earn all of its rewards. If you don’t complete Halloween Timed Research by this deadline, the quest will expire and you’ll be unable to claim its rewards.
Below you’ll find all of the Halloween Timed Research quest steps and rewards - just be aware of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Halloween Timed Research' Step 1 of 4
- Walk 2km - Spinarak
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Joltik
- Catch 7 Ghost-type Pokémon - Dewpider
Rewards: One Incense and an Ariados encounter.
'Halloween Timed Research' Step 2 of 4
- Walk 2km - Zubat
- Transfer 10 Pokémon - Wootbat
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon - Gligar
Rewards: One Incubator and a Goldbat encounter.
'Halloween Timed Research' Step 3 of 4
Rewards: One Incubator and an Umbreon encounter.
'Halloween Timed Research' Step 4 of 4
- Hatch an Egg - Yamask
- Make 9 Curveball Throws - Duskull
- Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokémon - Galarian Yamask
Rewards: Lanturn Avatar Pose and a Spiritomb encounter.
Halloween has returned to Pokémon Go, bringing with it Mega Banette and the Mysterious Masks special research quest. You can also purchase two Halloween-themed quests from the in-game store - Yamask Timed Research and Halloween Timed Research. The quest steps 5 to 8 of A Cosmic Companion is now live as part of the Season of Light. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.
How Halloween Timed Research works in Pokémon Go
Halloween Timed Research quest was released on Thursday, 20th October as part of the Halloween 2022 event in Pokémon Go.
The quest, however, is pay-to-play which means, to access it, you must purchase the quest from the in-game store for either £4.49, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. You can not purchase this quest using PokéCoins.
To buy the Halloween Timed Research quest, simply open the in-game store from the main Pokémon Go menu and scroll down till you find the banner advertising the quest. Next, select this banner and then the 'Buy' option, which will send you through the purchasing method for your mobile device.
You can also gift this quest to any Great Friend or above you may have in Pokémon Go.
After purchasing the Halloween Timed Research quest, it will automatically appear in the 'Today' tab of your field research collection.
Now you just need to complete the quest before its deadline of Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time) to unlock all of its rewards.
Remember - if you don’t complete the quest before this deadline, it will expire and you’ll lose access to the rewards!
Have fun completing the Halloween Timed Research quest!