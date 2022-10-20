Pokémon Go Halloween Timed Research quest tasks and rewards

Halloween Timed Research is a pay-to-play research quest available during the Halloween 2022 event in Pokémon Go.

To access this quest, you need to purchase it from the in-game Pokémon Go store for either £4.49, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. After purchasing the quest, you’ll have until Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time) to complete it.

If you’ve decided to purchase this quest, you’ll find all of the Halloween Timed Research quest tasks and rewards below to help you complete it before the deadline.

On this page: