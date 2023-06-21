Pokémon Go A Shadowy Disturbance quest steps and rewards

A Shadowy Disturbance, released during the Solstice Horizons event in June 2023, is the latest instalment in Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket invasion storyline.

Like past Team Go Rocket special research quests in Pokémon Go, the A Shadowy Disturbance quest steps tasks you with defeating Rocket Grunts and the Team Go Rocket Leaders.

This will all lead to a battle against Giovanni and, if you defeat him, you’ll be able to catch his latest Shadow Legendary Pokémon - Shadow Regirock.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

'A Shadowy Disturbance' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find all of the quest steps for the A Shadowy Disturbance special research quest in Pokémon Go. Remember - to access this quest you may have to complete your previous Team Go Rocket research quest, which began with A Troubling Situation in 2019. The last quest released in the Team Rocket storyline was From The Shadows. Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! 'A Shadowy Disturbance' Step 1 of 5 Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - 10 Poké Balls

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Mysterious Component Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and an Aron encounter. 'A Shadowy Disturbance' Step 2 of 5 Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon - 10 Great Balls

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 3 Mysterious Components Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and a Graveler encounter. 'A Shadowy Disturbance' Step 3 of 5 Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP Rewards: 2500 XP, 3000 Stardust and a Super Rocket Radar. 'A Shadowy Disturbance' Step 4 of 5 Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Hyper Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 6 Max Revives Rewards: 3000 XP, 3000 Stardust and a Sableye encounter. 'A Shadowy Disturbance' Step 5 of 5 Claim reward - 2500 Stardust

Claim reward - 2500 Stardust

Claim reward - 2500 Stardust Rewards: 5000 XP, 3500 Stardust and two Silver Pinap Berries.