Pokémon Go From The Shadows quest steps and rewards

From The Shadows, released during the Let’s Go event in March 2023, is the latest instalment in the long-running Team Go Rocket invasion storyline in Pokémon Go.

Like the other Team Go Rocket special research quests in Pokémon Go, the From The Shadows quest steps focus on grunt battles, catching Shadow Pokémon, defeating the Team Go Rocket Leaders and, finally, battling Giovanni himself.

Along the way you’ll earn a host of rewards, including experience, and may even catch a new Shadow Pokémon.

'From The Shadows' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find all of the quest steps for the From The Shadows special research quest in Pokémon Go. Remember - to access this quest you must have completed your previous Team Go Rocket research quest, which began with A Troubling Situation back in the year of 2019. Unlike past Team Go Rocket quest, From The Shadows is stackable which means you can access it if you haven't completed Shadowy Skirmishes yet. Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! 'From The Shadows' Step 1 of 5 Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 5 Super Potions

Catch 2 Shadow Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls

Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon - 3 Revives Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 3 Mysterious Components 'From The Shadows' Step 2 of 5 Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Mysterious Component

Catch 4 Shadow Pokémon - 15 Great Balls

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - 1 Mysterious Component Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Rocket Radar 'From The Shadows' Step 3 of 5 Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 1500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 1500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 1500 XP Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 1 Super Rocket Radar 'From The Shadows' Step 4 of 5 Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Hyper Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 6 Max Revives Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 2 Golden Razz Berries 'From The Shadows' Step 5 of 5 Claim Reward - 2500 XP

Claim Reward - 2500 XP

Claim Reward - 2500 XP Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 2 Silver Pinap Berries