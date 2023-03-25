Pokémon Go From The Shadows quest steps and rewards
It’s time to defeat Giovanni’s Shadow Regice!
From The Shadows, released during the Let’s Go event in March 2023, is the latest instalment in the long-running Team Go Rocket invasion storyline in Pokémon Go.
Like the other Team Go Rocket special research quests in Pokémon Go, the From The Shadows quest steps focus on grunt battles, catching Shadow Pokémon, defeating the Team Go Rocket Leaders and, finally, battling Giovanni himself.
Along the way you’ll earn a host of rewards, including experience, and may even catch a new Shadow Pokémon.
On this page:
'From The Shadows' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find all of the quest steps for the From The Shadows special research quest in Pokémon Go.
Remember - to access this quest you must have completed your previous Team Go Rocket research quest, which began with A Troubling Situation back in the year of 2019. Unlike past Team Go Rocket quest, From The Shadows is stackable which means you can access it if you haven't completed Shadowy Skirmishes yet.
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'From The Shadows' Step 1 of 5
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 5 Super Potions
- Catch 2 Shadow Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls
- Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon - 3 Revives
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 3 Mysterious Components
'From The Shadows' Step 2 of 5
- Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Mysterious Component
- Catch 4 Shadow Pokémon - 15 Great Balls
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - 1 Mysterious Component
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Rocket Radar
'From The Shadows' Step 3 of 5
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 1500 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 1500 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 1500 XP
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 1 Super Rocket Radar
'From The Shadows' Step 4 of 5
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Hyper Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 6 Max Revives
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 2 Golden Razz Berries
'From The Shadows' Step 5 of 5
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 2 Silver Pinap Berries
How From The Shadows works in Pokémon Go
From The Shadows, which was released in March 2023 during the Let’s Go event, is the latest in the line of Team Go Rocket quests in Pokémon Go.
To access this research quest, you must first complete the 'tutorial' quest, A Troubling Situation. Since From The Shadows is stackable, unlike past Team Go Rocket quest, you can access it without having to complete your previous Team Rocket quest, such as Shadowy Skirmishes, first.
Each Team Go Rocket quest is based around defeating the crime organisation grunts and purifying Shadow Pokémon, which can be found at invaded PokéStops around the world.
You’ll also need to battle the Leaders Arlo, Cliff and Sierra and, eventually, Giovanni.
It’s also important to remember that the highlighted Shadow Legendary released alongside this quest’s debut - Shadow Regice in From The Shadows’s case - is technically not part of the quest itself, but, rather is simply an extra reward for battling Giovanni. Due to this, you can catch the current Shadow Legendary at least twice if you haven’t finished the previous Team Go Rocket quest yet.
Aside from this, the Team Go Rocket quests work exactly the same as the other research quests, which challenge you to complete a number of objectives in a specific order.
Since the Team Go Rocket quests don’t expire, you’ll have a good amount of time to complete From The Shadows. We do recommend ensuring you complete it though, because you won’t be able to access the new quest in the series - which are usually released every three months - until you do.
Tips for completing From The Shadows in Pokémon Go
Here are some tips which will help you complete the From The Shadows special research quest in Pokémon Go:
- Don’t forget to use Pinap Berries when catching Shadow Pokémon to ensure you gather enough Candy to purify the Pokémon once it’s yours.
- Keep an eye out for the Team Go Rocket Balloons, because the grunt, Team Go Leader and even the Giovanni battles you encounter through them all count towards this quest.
- Make sure you check the lineup possibilities before battling the three Team Go Rocket Leaders and Giovanni, so you can plan an effective team of counters.
- Since both the Leaders and Giovanni have a selection of Pokémon they can use, it’s a good idea to scout out their team before properly defeating them - provided you have some healing items on standby for this first ‘trail’ encounter. You can do this by using a Pokémon which is guaranteed to defeat this first Pokémon, which will always be the same, and, once you know what they’re second choice is, you can plan accordingly. Just remember that their lineup may change if you move to a different PokéStop.
Good luck completing From The Shadows!