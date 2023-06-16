Pokémon Go Solstice Horizons Daytime and Nighttime Collection Challenge, including field research tasks
Learn what’s on the horizon in this Solstice-themed Pokémon Go event!
Solstice Horizons is an event celebrating the summer solstice in Pokémon Go!
As part of this event, you’ll be able to complete two Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go - Solstice Horizons Daytime Collection Challenge and Solstice Horizons Nighttime Collection Challenge.
The event also includes event-exclusive field research tasks and a Team Rocket takeover, so make sure your Pokémon are ready to take on more Shadow Pokémon.
The Starry Skies special research quest is also being released as part of this event, which will give you the chance to catch another Cosmog!
Solstice Horizons Daytime Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Solstice Horizons Daytime Collection Challenge is available until Sunday 25th June at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. Due to this, you must complete the Collection Challenge before this date if you want to earn its rewards and add it to the Elite Collectors Medal. You can also complete the Nighttime Collection Challenge alongside this.
Here are the Pokémon in the Solstice Horizons Daytime Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Solrock - In the wild during the day
- Ledyba - In the wild during the day and seasonal field research task (Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon)
- Petilil - In the wild during the day
- Purrloin - In the wild during the day
- Drifloon - In the wild during the day
- Sewaddle - In the wild during the day
- Cottonee - In the wild during the day and seasonal field research task (Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon)
- Murkrow - In the wild during the day
For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 2000 Stardust and a Fomantis encounter.
Solstice Horizons Nighttime Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Solstice Horizons Nighttime Collection Challenge is available until Sunday 25th June at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. This means you must complete the Collection Challenge before this date if you want to both earn its rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors Medal. There is also a Daytime Collection Challenge you can complete alongside this.
Here are the Pokémon in the Solstice Horizons Nighttime Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Lunatone - In the wild during the night
- Spinarak - In the wild during the night
- Oddish - In the wild during the night
- Stunky - In the wild during the night
- Misdreavus - In the wild during the night and seasonal field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)
- Venipede - In the wild during the night
- Foongus - In the wild during the night
- Phantump - In the wild during the night
For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 2000 Stardust and a Fomantis encounter.
Solstice Horizons field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Throughout the Solstice Horizons event, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Solstice Horizons field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Fomantis encounter
- Catch 5 Grass or Bug-type Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust
- Catch 5 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust
The following fied research task was added as part of the Team Rocket Takeover occuring during this event:
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Mysterious Components
Team Rocket Takeover during Solstice Horizons in Pokémon Go explained
A Team Rocket Takeover will occur during the Solstice Horizons event in Pokémon Go - running from Wednesday 21st June at 12am (local time) to Sunday 25th June at 11:59pm (local time).
Two bonuses will run throughout this mini-event, with Team Go Rocket appearing more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. You can also use a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokémon to forget the Charged attack, Frustation.
From the start of this takeover, you’ll be able to start A Shadowy Disturbance - a new Team Rocket themed special research quest - which will be available until Friday 1st September at 10am (local time). This will allow you to once again battle Giovanni and, this time, catch a Shadow Regirock.
The 12km egg pool has also seen a shake up as part of this event, which might make it easier to hatch the elusive female Salandit as this new Pokémon is now on Tier 2. Hopefully...
Alongside this, the Team Rocket Grunts and the Team Rocket Leaders will all have new teams and, as part of this, the following Pokémon now have Shadow variants:
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Graveler
- Alolan Golem
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Hitmontop
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
Good luck battling Team Rocket!
Everything else you need to know about the Solstice Horizons event in Pokémon Go
The Solstice Horizons event marks the release of the Starry Skies special research quest in Pokémon Go. This quest will allow you to catch an additional Cosmog, which will eventually become either a Solgaleo or Lunala. You’ll automatically unlock the quest as long as you’re above Level 5 and play Pokémon Go at least once before Sunday 25th June at 8pm (local time). After doing so, you’ll be able to complete the questline at your own pace.
You can also purchase an additional ticket to the quest, allowing you to play it through a second time, for £4.99, $5 or the equivalent in your local currency until Sunday 25th June at 8pm (local time). It’s important to note that, if you want to purchase the quest, you must also play Pokémon Go at least before the event ends to ensure it's been unlocked properly.
If you’d like to learn about the quest steps and rewards, check out our Starry Skies special research quest guide.
There are also two bonuses running throughout the Starry Skies event. The first is a double catch Stardust bonuses, with the second sees Solrock and Lunatone appearing in the wild no matter which region you live in.
This event also sees the release of four new shiny Pokémon into Pokémon Go. The first two are Fomantis and Lurantis who will be released at the beginning of the event. The second - Pancham and Pangoro - will be released at the beginning of the Team Rocket Takeover on Wednesday 21st June at 12am (local time).
A selection of Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Solstice Horizons event, but they work slightly differently compared to other events. This is because the Pokémon you can encounter will differ depending on whether it's night or day.
Here are the Pokémon appearing more frequently during the day:
- Ledyba
- Murkrow
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Solrock
- Drifloon
- Purrloin
- Sewaddle
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Fomantis
Below you’ll find the Pokémon appearing more frequently at night:
- Oddish
- Spinarak
- Misdreavus
- Sneasel
- Lunatone
- Stunky
- Venipede
- Foongus
- Phantump
- Fomantis
Finally, the following Pokémon will be appearing in raids throughout the event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Sneasel
|Noctowl
|Nihilego
|Mega Sceptile
|Hisuian Sneasel
|Espeon
|Rockruff
|Umbreon
|Fomantis
|Staraptor
