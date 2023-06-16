Pokémon Go Solstice Horizons Daytime and Nighttime Collection Challenge, including field research tasks

Solstice Horizons is an event celebrating the summer solstice in Pokémon Go!

As part of this event, you’ll be able to complete two Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go - Solstice Horizons Daytime Collection Challenge and Solstice Horizons Nighttime Collection Challenge.

The event also includes event-exclusive field research tasks and a Team Rocket takeover, so make sure your Pokémon are ready to take on more Shadow Pokémon.

The Starry Skies special research quest is also being released as part of this event, which will give you the chance to catch another Cosmog!

Solstice Horizons Daytime Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Solstice Horizons Daytime Collection Challenge is available until Sunday 25th June at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. Due to this, you must complete the Collection Challenge before this date if you want to earn its rewards and add it to the Elite Collectors Medal. You can also complete the Nighttime Collection Challenge alongside this. Here are the Pokémon in the Solstice Horizons Daytime Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Solrock - In the wild during the day

Ledyba - In the wild during the day and seasonal field research task (Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon)

Petilil - In the wild during the day

Purrloin - In the wild during the day

Drifloon - In the wild during the day

Sewaddle - In the wild during the day

Cottonee - In the wild during the day and seasonal field research task (Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon)

Murkrow - In the wild during the day For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll earn 2000 Stardust and a Fomantis encounter.

Solstice Horizons Nighttime Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Solstice Horizons Nighttime Collection Challenge is available until Sunday 25th June at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. This means you must complete the Collection Challenge before this date if you want to both earn its rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors Medal. There is also a Daytime Collection Challenge you can complete alongside this. Here are the Pokémon in the Solstice Horizons Nighttime Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Lunatone - In the wild during the night

Spinarak - In the wild during the night

Oddish - In the wild during the night

Stunky - In the wild during the night

Misdreavus - In the wild during the night and seasonal field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)

Venipede - In the wild during the night

Foongus - In the wild during the night

Phantump - In the wild during the night For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll earn 2000 Stardust and a Fomantis encounter.

Solstice Horizons field research tasks in Pokémon Go Throughout the Solstice Horizons event, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Solstice Horizons field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Fomantis encounter

Catch 5 Grass or Bug-type Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust

Catch 5 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust The following fied research task was added as part of the Team Rocket Takeover occuring during this event: Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Mysterious Components Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!