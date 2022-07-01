Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Lunagaron strategy, weakness, and how to get Lunagaron materials

Lunagaron is the second of the Three Lords in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

This icy werewolf is quick, agile and has a reputation for taking down a lot of hunters in the game.

Whether you’re about to take it on for the first time in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, or you’re looking for materials for weapons and armor, there are several Lunagaron strategies and weaknesses to learn about, including how to get the many ways to get a Lunagaron Bluecore, Frost Jewel and Lash Shell.

How to prepare for Lunagaron for the first time

This ice-cold customer is by no means an easy one to take down, as far the second of the Three Lords in the main Sunbreak storyline.

This Fanged Wyvern has different attacks depending on its stance - it’ll either be on all fours, covered in ice, or on its hind legs, swinging at you with its muscular arms and razor-sharp claws.

This, of course, means that ice and water are of no use to you, but fire and thunder are the way to go. And if you have a decent dragon weapon but no ice or thunder, dragon is better than nothing.

Lunagaron weakness

Lunagaron weaknesses:

Fire - High

Water - Null

Thunder - High

Ice - Null

Dragon - Low

Poison - Low

Stun - Low

Paralysis - Low

Sleep - Low

Blast - Medium

Exhaust - Low

Fireblight - Medium

Waterblight - Low

Thunderblight - Low

Iceblight - Low

How to beat Lunagaron in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Lunagaron is the second of the Three Lords in Sunrise. This one, a werewolf, is reminiscent of a Tobi Kadachi or Odogaron in many ways, but with a cool new twist in that it uses ice to its advantage.

Given what it’s based on, it’s no surprise that Lunagaron comes in two forms, all-fours and two legs.

Generally speaking, Lunagaron will walk around the map on all fours but fight you on two legs. However, it doesn’t exclusively stick to either in a fight, giving it massive speed and agility.

Plus, it has a habit of covering itself in ice, not only protecting itself, but giving it something to attack you with.

This, of course, means iceblight, which in turn means adding Nulberries to your pack.

While you can roll to unfreeze your Silkbugs, like you could in High Rank, these attacks hit harder in Master Rank and this negative attack lasts longer. Rather than spending your entire stamina bar rolling around like a Volvidon, just eat a berry.

While covered in ice, your plan should be to wail on it with whichever weapon you prefer, hitting the icy parts until they break. Doing so will topple the wyvern, giving you the opportunity to hit it where it hurts most (pretty much the abdomen).

The downside, of course, is that when it gets back up, it’ll be extremely angry, and start pummeling you.

While your notebook will inform you that by losing its chill (literally), its muscles warm up and expand (all the harder to wallop you with), it generally hits harder while angry and covered in ice.

While Lunagaron doesn’t have too many ice attacks outside of using its claws, the one to watch out for is it jumping overhead and shooting ice balls at you from above.

This isn’t really telegraphed though, so just make sure you keep your health topped up if you’re getting up close and personal.

As with all monsters in the franchise, once you learn its attack pattern, you’ll quickly find when and where your openings are.

Lunagaron is a touch, but fair boss, and one you can beat with ease if you keep your focus. Just make sure you always keep it in your sights, as it’s surprisingly quick on all-fours!

How to get Lunagaron materials Bluecore, Frost Jewel and Lash Shell and more

The following materials are available from Lunagaron, depending on what you break off, carve or receive as a reward:

Lunagaron Master Rank materials list

Lunagaron Cortex - Most often dropped, but also carved, broken, captured and as a target reward

- Most often dropped, but also carved, broken, captured and as a target reward Lunagaron Shard - Most often dropped, but also as a carve, capture, target reward and broken

- Most often dropped, but also as a carve, capture, target reward and broken Luna Vermillion Hardclaw - Most often broken, but also as a capture and target reward

- Most often broken, but also as a capture and target reward Frostborn Hardfang - Most often broken, but also carved, as a target reward and dropped

- Most often broken, but also carved, as a target reward and dropped Lunagaron Bluecore - Most often dropped, but also carved and rarely (less than 10% chance) as a capture reward and as a target reward

- Most often dropped, but also carved and rarely (less than 10% chance) as a capture reward and as a target reward Lunagaron Frost Jewel - Very rarely (less than 5% chance) from capture or broken parts or as a target reward, and even more rarely as a carve or drop

- Very rarely (less than 5% chance) from capture or broken parts or as a target reward, and even more rarely as a carve or drop Lunagaron Lash Shell - Most often broken, but also as a capture reward

If you want to increase your materials gains, then consider learning how to capture monsters to get even more for your efforts.

