If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Monster Hunter mobile game in development at Tencent's Pokemon Unite studio

Aiming to "reproduce the hunting actions that define" the series.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Capcom's hugely successful Monster Hunter series is set to make the jump to mobile courtesy of a newly announced partnership with Tencent.

More specifically, the project is a collaboration between Capcom and Timi Studio Group - the Tecent-owned developer behind the likes of Call of Duty mobile, Pokemon Unite, and Arena of Valor - and promises to "reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series" for mobile devices and phones.

"This first-time partnership between TiMi and Capcom will combine the experience and strengths of both sides," reads the press release announcing the news, "allowing Monster Hunter to scale to more platforms with an aim to give global hunters - experienced or new - the freedom to hunt as they desire, anytime and anywhere."

Watch on YouTube
Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion launched on PC and Switch earlier this year.

Specifics remain extremely limited at present, but more is set to be revealed soon.

Recent years have, of course, finally seen Monster Hunter breaking free of its 'niche' reputation in the west, with the likes of Monster Hunter World and follow-up Monster Hunter Rise helping catapult the franchise into the major leagues. Capcom recently confirmed Monster Hunter Rise sales had surpassed 11m units worldwide, bringing the series total up to 88m - and making it the publisher's second best-selling series after Resident Evil.

A successful mobile adaptation could help push that number up significantly higher.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch