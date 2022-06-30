Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters list, new and returning monsters explained

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters list, new and returning monsters explainedOur in-progress list of when you can encounter new and returning monsters in Sunbreak.
New Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters are arguably the biggest draw of the new expansion.
These include creatures brand new to the series, bulking out the already towering roster present in the base game. In addition, there's also some fan favourites returning, including variants of existing sub-species.
To help get you up to speed before heading out on your first Sunbreak hunt, we have an in-progress list of new and returning monsters in Sunbreak and when you'll encounter them.
For more help, we have pages on how to start Sunbreak, how to unlock Master Rank, use Switch Skill swap, and progress onward with our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough.
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters list
Below you'll find an in-progress table of monsters in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak and when you'll encounter them, as well as details of whether they are new or returning.
If you want more specifics on when exactly they unlock within each rank, see our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough.
|Monster
|New / Returning
|How to unlock
|Astalos
|Returning
|TBC
|Aurora Somnacanth
|New
|MR 3
|Blood Orange Bishaten
|New
|MR 1
|Daimyo Hermitaur
|Returning
|Start the DLC
|Espinas
|Returning
|TBC
|Furious Rajang
|New
|TBC
|Garangolm
|New
|MR 2
|Gore Magala
|Returning
|TBC
|Lunagaron
|New
|MR 3
|Magma Almudron
|New
|TBC
|Malzeno
|New
|TBC
|Pyre Rakna-Kadaki
|New
|TBC
|Scorned Magnamalo
|New
|TBC
|Seregios
|Returning
|TBC
|Shagura Magala
|Returning
|TBC
|Shogun Ceanataur
|Returning
|MR 3
Learn how to start Sunbreak - the first expansion - and from there, how to unlock Master Rank, use Switch Skill swap, and progress onward with our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough and monsters list. For the base game, we have a number of Monster Hunter Rise tips and lists of ore locations, bone locations, weapon types, how to use Insect Glaives and Kinsects, details of how to join friends in multiplayer, how to capture monsters and learn about wirebugs and great wirebugs.
Who are the Three Lords monsters in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak?
There are nine brand new monsters that have been added into Monster Hunter Rise with the Sunbreak expansion. Some of these are subspecies of existing monsters, like the Aurora Almudron. These are more variants, but can be very different to hunt when compared to their base forms.
Of the nine, there are three monsters that are slightly different to the others. These are The Three Lords, and are more closely entwined with the main story of Sunbreak. Here's some info on each:
Malzeno
Malzeno is a brand new elder dragon, covered in silver scales. It drains energy and life force from other creatures, attacking its prey from behind. It can inflict the new Bloodblight status, which natural health recovery, gradually drains health, and decreases the effect of healing items.
Garangolm
Garangolm has a huge and rigid body, coated in natural armour that's reinforced by a sap-like fluid. They can use this sap to harden soil and flora in the area around them, further buffing their defense.
Lunagaron
Finally, we have Lunagaron. This is a fanged wyvern with an organ that chills the air that it inhales. It is a seriously hardy creature, able to thermoregulate and travel long distances. Because of this unique thermoregulation, they can live in a variety of habitats.
For more help, we have pages on how to start Sunbreak, how to unlock Master Rank, use Switch Skill swap, and progress onward with our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough.