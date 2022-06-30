Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters list, new and returning monsters explained

New Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters are arguably the biggest draw of the new expansion.

These include creatures brand new to the series, bulking out the already towering roster present in the base game. In addition, there's also some fan favourites returning, including variants of existing sub-species.

To help get you up to speed before heading out on your first Sunbreak hunt, we have an in-progress list of new and returning monsters in Sunbreak and when you'll encounter them.

For more help, we have pages on how to start Sunbreak, how to unlock Master Rank, use Switch Skill swap, and progress onward with our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough.

Watch on YouTube Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak launch trailer

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters list

Below you'll find an in-progress table of monsters in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak and when you'll encounter them, as well as details of whether they are new or returning.

If you want more specifics on when exactly they unlock within each rank, see our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough.

Monster New / Returning How to unlock Astalos Returning TBC Aurora Somnacanth New MR 3 Blood Orange Bishaten New MR 1 Daimyo Hermitaur Returning Start the DLC Espinas Returning TBC Furious Rajang New TBC Garangolm New MR 2 Gore Magala Returning TBC Lunagaron New MR 3 Magma Almudron New TBC Malzeno New TBC Pyre Rakna-Kadaki New TBC Scorned Magnamalo New TBC Seregios Returning TBC Shagura Magala Returning TBC Shogun Ceanataur Returning MR 3

Learn how to start Sunbreak - the first expansion - and from there, how to unlock Master Rank, use Switch Skill swap, and progress onward with our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough and monsters list. For the base game, we have a number of Monster Hunter Rise tips and lists of ore locations, bone locations, weapon types, how to use Insect Glaives and Kinsects, details of how to join friends in multiplayer, how to capture monsters and learn about wirebugs and great wirebugs.

Who are the Three Lords monsters in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak?

There are nine brand new monsters that have been added into Monster Hunter Rise with the Sunbreak expansion. Some of these are subspecies of existing monsters, like the Aurora Almudron. These are more variants, but can be very different to hunt when compared to their base forms.

Of the nine, there are three monsters that are slightly different to the others. These are The Three Lords, and are more closely entwined with the main story of Sunbreak. Here's some info on each:

Malzeno

Malzeno is the new elder dragon in MH: Rise Sunbreak. (Image credit: Capcom)

Malzeno is a brand new elder dragon, covered in silver scales. It drains energy and life force from other creatures, attacking its prey from behind. It can inflict the new Bloodblight status, which natural health recovery, gradually drains health, and decreases the effect of healing items.

Garangolm

Garangolm is one of The Three Lords. (Image Credit: Capcom)

Garangolm has a huge and rigid body, coated in natural armour that's reinforced by a sap-like fluid. They can use this sap to harden soil and flora in the area around them, further buffing their defense.

Lunagaron

Finally, we have Lunagaron. This is a fanged wyvern with an organ that chills the air that it inhales. It is a seriously hardy creature, able to thermoregulate and travel long distances. Because of this unique thermoregulation, they can live in a variety of habitats.

For more help, we have pages on how to start Sunbreak, how to unlock Master Rank, use Switch Skill swap, and progress onward with our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough.