How to start Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, starting requirements explained

The Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak starting requirements are fairly straightforward, but require playing a decent amount of Monster Hunter Rise first.

The expansion, which continues the longstanding tradition of Japanese games having incredibly long names, then rolls out its new additions in stages, each bringing a cadre of monsters, missions and other goodies that all seasoned hunters will be eagerly sharpening their swords for.

This page explains how to start Sunbreak and how to get to the new village of Elgado.

How to start Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Starting the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC expansion is straightforward - all you need to do is get to Hunter Rank (HR) 7 and beat Thunder Serpent Narwa.

You do this by working your way through the Gathering Hub quests. Beat a set number of Key Quests and you’ll unlock an Urgent Quest; this usually involves beating a monster so you can level up your HR.

Each time you level up your HR, you unlock a new band of missions (HR 2 unlocks 2* missions, for example). So, your aim is to get to HR7 and beat Narwa.

If you have done this already; excellent. If not, do that, and then watch a bunch of cutscenes, ending with the Twins facing each other on the beach (intentionally vague to avoid spoilers).

After this, you will be speaking to Fugen the Elder and Guild Master Hojo at the back of the Gathering Hub. This will increase your Buddy Level cap, add a new 7* Quest and a new high rank Rampage quest.

Your rank will also jump from HR7 to HR8, and your mission will become to rank up to HR20. This is where Sunbreak officially starts.

How to get to Elgado

Assuming you have the Sunbreak DLC installed, you’ll get a pop-up telling you to chat to Rondine the Trader at the Village Entrance. Speaking to her is the first step in getting to Elgado, the mission hub where Sunbreak is set.

Once you embark on the DLC, however, you’ll briefly lose access to Kamura Village (for about an hour), so run around the village, do what you must, and then head to where Rondine is waiting for you!

Don’t worry, she’s still in the usual place if you want to talk to her normally; doing so won’t lock you out of the village.

When you’re ready, speak to her at the entrance of the village. She will tell you that monsters that aren’t native to Kamura have started to appear, and someone needs to do something about it.

First things first, there’s an old fan favourite first seen in Monster Hunter 2, the Daimyo Hermataur, wandering around the Shrine Ruins. Go and talk to Minoto when you’re ready and begin the quest to take it down.

Take it down for a cutscene introducing a new major character from the Kingdom - Rondine’s sister Dame Fiorayne!

A bunch of exposition follows, and then you’ll get the opportunity to speak to her at the bottom of the steps that lead up to where Fugen stands. Do so and you’ll get to travel to Elgado.

Congratulations, you’ve just taken your first step into a new world! This is also where your Master Rank journey begins...

From here, our Monster Hunter Rise walkthrough can help with the next steps. Good luck!