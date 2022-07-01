Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Shogun Ceanataur strategy, weakness, and how to get Shogun Ceanataur materials

Shogun Ceanataur sees a long-awaited return in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

First seen in Monster Hunter 2, newer players will likely not have been on the receiving end of this crab’s punishing hammer blows.

Of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak’s new monsters, this was the first that made us really stop and reevaluate our armor.

Whether you’re about to take it on for the first time or you’re looking for that last item drop for weapons and armor, there are several Shogun Ceanataur strategies and weaknesses to be aware of, including how to get the many ways to get a Heavy Ceanataur Leg, Monster Slogbone and Fine Black Pearl.

How to prepare for Shogun Ceanataur for the first time

As a faster, meaner alternative to its distant cousin, the Daimyo Hermitaur, the Shogun Ceanataur has very similar physiology, even down to the fact that they both wear wyvern skulls as armor.

This one, however, can change up its attacks based on which skull it’s wearing, so if you see it put on a skull with jaws, make sure you watch out for the water attacks that come out of it.

We’ve found that the hit box on this water jet is very punishing - perhaps this is a bug that will be patched later; perhaps not. Either way, give it a wide berth!

Make sure you pack a lot of potions here, and probably a farcaster should you be worried you’re about to take a lethal hit. This crab really is both terrifyingly fast, and can attack from all four sides.

Back to elements though, the good news is that this tough nut is weak to everything except dragon, but weakest of course to thunder.

Shogun Ceanataur weakness and strategy

Shogun Ceanataur weaknesses:

Fire - Medium (high on the shell and claws)

Water - Low

Thunder - High (very high on the head and shell)

Ice - Medium (high on head)

Dragon - Null

Poison - Low

Stun - Low

Paralysis - Low

Sleep - Low

Blast - Medium

Exhaust - Low

Fireblight - Medium

Waterblight - Low

Thunderblight - Medium

Iceblight - Low

How to beat Shogun Ceanataur in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Shogun Ceanataur is uniquely threatening in multiple ways, which means that this fan-favourite making its comeback is a very welcome sight.

It’s been a while since carapaceons have made an appearance in the Monster Hunter franchise, so newer players should be aware that this monster effectively has three forms, and can attack from all six directions.

This means, of course, that it can attack you from the sides, and the front, which is primarily how it fights.

You need to be aware that when it spreads its arms, it can get you with a pincer attack that not only does huge damage, but leaves you with the bleeding status.

This status can’t be cured with Nulberries; instead, you need to crouch and wait for the bleeding to stop or you’ll lose a lot of health over time.

Fortunately, you can move while crouching; just don’t stand back up until the status is gone.

It can also attack from above, with a jumping attack that leaves you with bleeding damage - something you’ll want to utilise when riding this monster into battle against other enemies, both for its speed and agility, and the amount of damage you can land on other monsters.

Other than its spinning attack, there are two more sides you need to be aware of: the back and the ground. First, the ground - assuming the ceanataur still has a shell, be afraid when it starts to burrow. It will attack from under the ground three times, launching you into the air if it hits you.

Since it can juggle you doing this, if you’re out of wirebugs (for aerial recovery), you may find yourself back at base faster than you’d like.

The easiest way to avoid this is to hold B to get on your doggo friend so you can outrun it. Run downscreen and don’t change direction if you can avoid it.

The last thing to be aware of is the second shell that this monster can wear.

If you break the normal shell, you’ll have a brief period where it’s effectively naked, exposing a lump on its back that is vulnerable to damage.

Obviously, it wants to protect this, so it will burrow underground and pick up a wyvern skull to protect itself with.

In both its naked and wyvern skull states, it has the ability to shoot high-powered jets of water at you.

We’ve found that the hit box on this jet is about a sword-length too big, meaning that even if you’re not touching the water, the water can hit you. Bear this in mind if you’re circling in for a hit.

Once you’ve got the attack pattern down, Shogun Ceanataur does get easier, but its speed and agility in all directions make it particularly tough to fight. If you’re not feeling confident, make sure to bring a friend and some Life Powders so you can watch each other’s health bars!

How to get Shogun Ceanataur materials Heavy Ceanataur Leg, Monster Slogbone, Fine Black Pearl and more

The following materials are available from Shogun Ceanataur, depending on what you break off, carve or receive as a reward:

Shogun Ceanataur Master Rank materials list

Ceanataur Cortex - Most often dropped, but also broken, carved, captured and as a target reward

- Most often dropped, but also broken, carved, captured and as a target reward Heavy Ceanataur Leg - Most often captured, but also carved and as a target reward

- Most often captured, but also carved and as a target reward Ceanataur Hardclaw - Most often broken, but also as a target reward, carve and capture reward

- Most often broken, but also as a target reward, carve and capture reward Monster Slogbone - Most often broken, but also as a target and capture reward

- Most often broken, but also as a target and capture reward Fine Black Pearl - Most often dropped, but also capture, carved and as a target reward

- Most often dropped, but also capture, carved and as a target reward Heavy Wyvern Scalp - Only for breaking the wyvern skull, but with a 100% chance for the item

- Only for breaking the wyvern skull, but with a 100% chance for the item Solid Bone - Only from breaking, but with a 30% chance

- Only from breaking, but with a 30% chance Crab Pearl+ - Only dropped, but with a 75% chance

If you want to increase your materials gains, then consider learning how to capture monsters to get even more for your efforts.

