How to enable Fortnite 2FA and get the Boogie Down emote

It's highly recommended that you spend some time enabling 2FA (two-factor authentication) for your Fortnite account.

Not only will this keep your account secure from potential fraudsters, you'll also be able to earn an exclusive emote for your trouble. Fortnite cups also require 2FA to be enabled in order to earn rewards like skins.

Here's how to enable 2FA in Fortnite, and what you'll get for doing so.

How to enable Fortnite 2FA

Epic Games has provided an in-depth process for enabling 2FA in Fortnite. You'll find a step-by-step breakdown below:

Go to the 'Account' page. Click the 'Password and Security' tab. Under the 'Two-factor Authentication' header, click the 2FA option you want to enable: Third-party authenticator app: Use an Authenticator App as your Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). When you sign in you’ll be required to use the security code provided by your Authenticator App. SMS Authentication: Use your phone as your Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) when you sign in you’ll be required to use the security code Epic sends you via SMS message. Enable email authentication: Use a security code sent to your email address as your Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). The security code will be sent to the address associated with your account. You’ll need to use it in when you sign in. If you opt to use an authenticator app for 2FA, these common authenticator apps can be found in your mobile device app store. Verify that 2FA is enabled Refresh your account page and confirm that the authentication method shows as being enabled by looking for the blue button that says 'On'

Please note that if you choose more than one authentication method, you will want to check the box that says "Make this my primary Two-Factor authentication method" on your preferred method of contact.

Exlusive Boogie Down emote

Once you've activated 2FA in Fortnite, load back into the game and you will receive the Boogie Down emote. This is your reward for securing your account, and is the only way you can get this emote currently.

Why you should enable Fortnite two-factor authentication

There are a number of reasons to enable 2FA in Fortnite. The main one is to keep your account secure from fraudsters. Having an extra step when signing into your account makes it harder for someone to access, which is recommended if you have any payment methods linked. V-Bucks scams are unfortunately fairly common, so adding this extra layer of security will mean you'll be less likely to be hacked.

If you're looking to compete in Fortnite cup events, you will also need 2FA enabled. This is so that you can earn the rewards associated with each event. For example, the recent Obi-Wan Cup allowed players to earn the Obi-Wan skin for competing. This was only possible if you had 2FA enabled.

Finally, having two-factor active on your account will allow you to gift items in the Item Shop. You can purchase and gift everything from skins to V-Bucks and send them to your pals.

That's how to enable 2FA on your Fortnite account. For more on the game, check out our guide on Fortnite's current map, so that you can make sure you've unlocked all named locations.