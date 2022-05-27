Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in Fortnite, although you can't use his lightsaber

Today brings the first two episodes of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show for Disney+, so of course the bearded Jedi has also turned up in Fortnite's item shop.

The one downside? You can't use Obi-Wan's trusty lightsaber, which instead hangs limply from his trusty Jedi backpack.

Fortnite has previously featured lightsabers as weapons - and very fun they are too. You can strike, block and perform a neat little combat roll while holding them, and players facing off against each other will often like to go one-on-one with you as a proper duel.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite is now available via Xbox cloud streaming, for PC and mobile phones.

However, lightsabers are not currently available in the game - they last returned earlier in the month for May 4th, but have since returned to the vault.

Speaking of lightsabers, a trailer for Obi-Wan's arrival, below, ends with a familiar red lightsaber glow. This is another hint at the impending arrival of Darth Vader to the game, after the Sith Lord was cheekily namechecked in a recent Unreal Engine video. I wonder if he's in next season's Battle Pass?

Hello there.



Hello there.



Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/gcqP1gDo8B — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 27, 2022

For now, Obi-Wan Kenobi costs 1600 V-Bucks in the Fortnite item shop - which is slightly more expensive than normal as he includes his own pickaxe. Rather than a lightsaber, however, this looks like a small Jedi trowel.

You can also pick up a Jedi Interceptor spaceship as a glider (1200 V-Bucks), a hologram of Obi-Wan with Ewan McGregor's voice for 200 V-Bucks, or a discounted bundle of all the above gubbins for 2200 V-Bucks, which includes an exclusive loading screen.

In other Fortnite news, Epic Games has now dated the game's next one-off live event, which is set to kick off on Saturday 4th June at 9pm UK time.