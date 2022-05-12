How to get Dewpider and evolution Araquanid in Pokémon Go

How to get Dewpider and evolution Araquanid in Pokémon GoHow to add the Water Bubble Pokémon to your Pokédex.
Dewpider and Araquanid, its evolution, are two Gen 7 Pokémon which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Alola.
Released as part of 2022’s Water Festival event in Pokémon Go, Dewpider and Araquanid are both water and bug-type Pokémon.
Below you’ll learn how to get Dewpider and evolve it into Araquanid in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
How to get Dewpider in Pokémon Go
Dewpider first appeared in Pokémon Go during the Water Festival event on Thursday, 12th May 2022.
Throughout this event, you can obtain Dewpider through a variety of methods:
- In the wild - Appearing more frequently during the Water Festival event
- Water Festival field research task - Catch 15 Pokémon
- Water Festival: Catch Challenge - Complete ‘Make 25 Curveball Throws’
As you can see from the methods listed above, the easiest way to catch a Dewpider is to either find it in the wild or complete the ‘Make 25 Curveball Throws’ step in the Water Festival: Catch Challenge.
Though, since this quest step will take a number of Pokémon encounters to complete, there’s a good chance you’ll encounter Dewpider naturally in the wild while working towards it. Still, you need that Dewpider Candy for its evolution!
If you want to catch Dewpider by completing its Water Festival field research task, it’s important to remember that the tasks given by PokéStops change on a day-to-day basis. This means this specific task may be rather hard to find, since you can receive event-exclusive tasks alongside the regular pool of monthly field research tasks.
If you wish to use this method, we recommend finding a Pokémon Go group for your local area, because someone might have already found the PokéStop you’re looking for.
At the time of writing, we don’t know what Dewpider’s spawn rate will be once the Water Festival has ended. There is a chance, however, that - similar to other recently released Pokémon - it will be quite hard to find.
How to evolve Dewpider into Araquanid in Pokémon Go
To evolve Dewpider into Araquanid in Pokémon Go, you need to collect 50 Dewpider Candy.
You can easily collect enough Dewpider Candy by using Pinap Berries when catching it or by walking with a Dewpider as your buddy.
At the time of writing, we’re yet to see whether Dewpider and Araquanid will hold any weight in the Go Battle League.
Still, if you want to complete the Alola Pokédex, then you need to collect enough Dewpider Candy to complete this evolution and the Water Festival is the best time to achieve this.
Good looking catching, and evolving, Dewpider!
