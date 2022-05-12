How to get Dewpider and evolution Araquanid in Pokémon Go

Dewpider and Araquanid, its evolution, are two Gen 7 Pokémon which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Alola.

Released as part of 2022’s Water Festival event in Pokémon Go, Dewpider and Araquanid are both water and bug-type Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to get Dewpider and evolve it into Araquanid in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.