Pokémon Go Water Festival Beach Week field research tasks, rewards and Global Challenge

The Water Festival: Beach Week is an event themed around water-type Pokémon Go.

This event celebrates the release of Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go. These haunted sandcastles hail from Gen 7 and offer you the chance to get spooked on the beach.

Alongside these new Pokémon, you can also complete the Water Festival: Beach Week field research tasks and take part in the Global Challenge running throughout the event. You can also purchase the Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research quest.

Water Festival Beach Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go Throughout the Water Festival: Beach Week event, you can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you choose. Here are the Water Festival: Beach Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon reward - 5 Great Balls

Catch 15 Water-type Pokémon reward - Frillish encounter

Catch 25 Water-type Pokémon reward - Sandygast encounter

Hatch an Egg reward - Scarf-wearing Lapras encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws reward - Clauncher encounter

Make 5 Great Throws reward - Binacle encounter

Make 10 Great Throws reward - 30 Blastoise or Swampert Mega Energy Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Frillish, Binacle and Clauncher are some of the Pokémon you can catch via field research tasks.