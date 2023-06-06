Pokémon Go Water Festival Beach Week field research tasks, rewards and Global Challenge
Everything you need to know about the Beach Week event in Pokémon Go!
The Water Festival: Beach Week is an event themed around water-type Pokémon Go.
This event celebrates the release of Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go. These haunted sandcastles hail from Gen 7 and offer you the chance to get spooked on the beach.
Alongside these new Pokémon, you can also complete the Water Festival: Beach Week field research tasks and take part in the Global Challenge running throughout the event. You can also purchase the Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research quest.
Water Festival Beach Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Throughout the Water Festival: Beach Week event, you can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you choose.
Here are the Water Festival: Beach Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon reward - 5 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Water-type Pokémon reward - Frillish encounter
- Catch 25 Water-type Pokémon reward - Sandygast encounter
- Hatch an Egg reward - Scarf-wearing Lapras encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws reward - Clauncher encounter
- Make 5 Great Throws reward - Binacle encounter
- Make 10 Great Throws reward - 30 Blastoise or Swampert Mega Energy
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Water Festival Beach Week Global Challenge in Pokémon Go
You can partake in a Global Challenge during the Water Festival: Beach Week in Pokémon Go.
The goal of this challenge is for players around the world to reach a goal of having thrown 300 million Nice Throws.
If this goal is reached before the end of the event, then, for the remainder, every trainer will receive additional candy for having caught Pokémon using Nice, Great or Excellent Throws. Trainers who are Level 31 or above will also have an increased chance of earning Candy XL for catching Pokémon with either Nice, Great or Excellent Throws.
Everything else we know about Water Festival Beach Week in Pokémon Go
The Water Festival: Beach Week event will be running until Monday 12th June at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go and, during this time, Rainy Lure Modules will last for two hours. You can also partake in the Global Challenge covered above.
The main attraction of this event, however, is the release of Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go. These ghostly sandcastles hail from Gen 7 and it’s a good idea to know how to get Sandygast in Pokémon Go, so you can evolve one into Palossand.
Alongside these new Pokémon, there is a pay-to-play Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research quest available from the in-game shop throughout the Water Festival: Beach Week event. If you purchase this quest, you’ll be able to earn a surfer pose for your avatar and encounters with Pokémon connected to the event.
This quest costs $5, or the equivalent in your local currency, and keep in mind that this quest will expire on Monday 12th June at 8pm (local time). This means, if you haven’t completed the Water Festival: Timed Research quest by this point, you’ll lose the ability to claim the rewards even though you paid for them.
Throughout the Water Festival: Beach Week event, the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild:
- Tentacool
- Shellder
- Krabby
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Horsea
- Staryu
- Marill
- Wingull
- Mantine
- Wailmer
- Spheal
- Finneon
- Dwebble
- Frillish
- Clauncher
- Popplio
This event also marks the release of shiny Clauncher and its evolution, Clawitzer, in Pokémon Go.
The Water Festival: Beach Week also includes a very special Spotlight Hour between 6pm to 7pm (local time) on Tuesday 6th June. During this hour, five, rather than the traditional one, Pokémon will be appearing in the wild and you’ll be able to enjoy a triple catch XP bonus.
The Pokémon appearing during this Spotlight Hour:
- Krabby
- Kabuto
- Corphish
- Clauncher
- Crabrawler
Throughout the Water Festival: Beach Week event, the following Pokémon will be appearing in raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Alolan Diglett
|Blastoise
|Uxie in the Asia-Pacific regions
|Mega Swampert
|Hisuian Qwilfish
|Gyarados
|Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East and India regions
|Carvanha
|Scarf-wearing Lapras
|Azelf in the Americas and Greeland regions
|Feebas
|Alomomola
|Sandygast
It’s important to note that Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf are all regionally exclusive Pokémon, so, if you’re not in the region they’re appearing in, then you can’t battle them in five-star raids in-person. You can, however, use a combination of Remote Raid Passes and apps like PokeGenie to battle them remotely. Keep in mind that there have been a number of changes to how Remote Raid Passes work.
Finally, there will be new avatar clothing items for sale in the in-game shop, including a Sandygast Hat!
Hope you enjoy the Water Festival: Beach Week event!