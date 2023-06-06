Pokémon Go Water Festival Beach Week Timed Research quest steps and rewards
How to unlock the Surfer Pose in Pokémon Go.
Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research is a pay-to-play timed research quest running throughout the Water Festival: Beach Week event in Pokémon Go.
If you buy this quest, then you’ll have until Monday 12th June at 8pm (local time) to complete it in Pokémon Go. Keep in mind that, if you let the quest expire, then you will lose access to the rewards and, in doing so, be unable to earn them.
Below you’ll find the Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
'Water Festival Beach Week Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the quest steps for Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research in Pokémon Go, along with the rewards for this quest.
To access Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research you need to purchase it from the in-game shop for £4.99, $5 or the equivalent price in your local currency before Sunday 11th June.
Since this is a timed research quest, you must complete it before Monday 12th June at 8pm (local time), but, if you don’t, you will lose the ability to claim the rewards.
Be warned - this section does contain spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research' Step 1 of 2
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon - 1000 Stardust
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 10 Poké Balls
- Transfer 5 Pokémon - 5 Great Balls
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 10 Razz Berries
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Clauncher encounter'Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research' Step 2 of 2
- Catch 15 Water-type Pokémon - 1000 Stardust
- Make 5 Great Throws - 15 Poké Balls
- Transfer 10 Pokémon - 10 Great Balls
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries
Rewards: Surfer Pose and a Sandygast encounter
How to purchase Water Festival Beach Week Timed Research in Pokémon Go
Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research is a paid timed research quest which will be available for purchase in the in-game Pokémon Go shop until Sunday 11th June at 8pm (local time). Though, once purchased, the quest will be available until Monday 12th June at 8pm (local time).
The quest costs £4.99, $5 or the equivalent price for your local region. It is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoin. You can, however, gift the quest to another player if you're Great Friends or higher in Pokémon Go.
To purchase a ticket, you need to visit the in-game Pokémon Go store, which is accessed via the game’s main menu. From there, you simply need to find the banner that advertises the quest.
Selecting this banner will bring up more information about the quest and, to purchase it, select the ‘Buy’ option before following the purchase instruction specific for your device.
The quest will be available from the moment you’ve purchased it, which means you can start unlocking the rewards straight away.
Water Festival Beach Week Timed Research end date in Pokémon Go
You must complete the Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research timed research quest by 8pm (local time) on Monday 12th June in Pokémon Go. If you don’t, then you won’t be able to collect the rewards the quest offers.
The quest itself is available for purchase until 8pm (local time) on Sunday 11th June. Remember - this is a pay-to-pay quest and you can’t purchase it using PokéCoin.
Hope you enjoy the Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research quest!