Pokémon Go Water Festival Beach Week Timed Research quest steps and rewards

Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research is a pay-to-play timed research quest running throughout the Water Festival: Beach Week event in Pokémon Go.

If you buy this quest, then you’ll have until Monday 12th June at 8pm (local time) to complete it in Pokémon Go. Keep in mind that, if you let the quest expire, then you will lose access to the rewards and, in doing so, be unable to earn them.

Below you’ll find the Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

'Water Festival Beach Week Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the quest steps for Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research in Pokémon Go, along with the rewards for this quest. To access Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research you need to purchase it from the in-game shop for £4.99, $5 or the equivalent price in your local currency before Sunday 11th June. Since this is a timed research quest, you must complete it before Monday 12th June at 8pm (local time), but, if you don’t, you will lose the ability to claim the rewards. Be warned - this section does contain spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Sandygast. 'Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research' Step 1 of 2 Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon - 1000 Stardust

Make 5 Nice Throws - 10 Poké Balls

Transfer 5 Pokémon - 5 Great Balls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 10 Razz Berries Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Clauncher encounter 'Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research' Step 2 of 2 Catch 15 Water-type Pokémon - 1000 Stardust

Make 5 Great Throws - 15 Poké Balls

Transfer 10 Pokémon - 10 Great Balls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries Rewards: Surfer Pose and a Sandygast encounter